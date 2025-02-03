The Standard

Nairobi opens first direct-to-consumer farmers' market in sub-Saharan Africa

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Italian Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali (left) with Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili, during the launch of the “Nairobi Farmers Market” at Rosslyn Square Shopping Center in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Farmers in Kenya can now sell directly to consumers with the opening of Nairobi’s first sub-Saharan farmers' market.

Launched on Saturday, January 27, at Rosslyn Square Shopping Centre, the market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At least 30 local farmers are taking part, offering fresh produce without middlemen, allowing them to get better prices.

The market follows the Italian Campagna Amica model, Europe's largest network of multifunctional farms.

It is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa and is part of the Mediterranean and African Markets Initiative (MAMi).

The initiative is funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and supported by the World Farmers Markets Coalition and the International Centre for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies (CIHEAM Bari).

“The market gives farmers a chance to engage directly with consumers, improving access to markets and increasing their earnings,” said the Italian Embassy in a statement.

The initiative also aims to promote sustainable farming and strengthen ties between rural and urban areas.

“This is a vital step in creating a network of farmers across Africa and the Mediterranean,” the Embassy added.

