NSE lifts suspension on trading of KQ shares

One of the Kenya Airways Boeing Dreamliners at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has lifted the suspension on trading of Kenya Airways shares effective January 5, 2025.

In a press statement, NSE cited the national carrier's improved performance and the withdrawal of the National Aviation Management Bill, 2020.

"The suspension on the trading of Kenya Airways PLC shares was lifted following the company's recent performance which saw the company record a profit after tax and the withdrawal of the National Aviation Management Bill, 2020," the statement read in part.

The lifting of the suspension was approved by the Capital Markets Authority pursuant to section 11(3)(w) and Section 22A of the Capital Markets Act (Chapter 485A).

For the first time in more than a decade, national carrier Kenya Airways in August 2024 posted a profit for the first half of this year.

The airline reported a net profit of Sh513 million for the six months to June this year, a major improvement from the Sh21.7 billion loss reported over a similar half last year. Last year’s loss was the worst-ever performance over any half-year.

The improved performance was credited to growth in revenues, which went up 22 per cent to Sh91.5 billion over half of the years, from Sh75.1 billion in 2023.