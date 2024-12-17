Etihad launches direct flights between Nairobi and Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways General Manager Middle East and Africa Ahmad Dib presents business class tickets to Triply.Co Ceo Peter Wachira during the Etihad Airways launch of direct flights between Abu Dhabi to Nairobi on December 16, 2024. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Etihad Airways has resumed direct flights between Kenya and the United Arab Emirates after a four-year hiatus.

The four weekly flights will traverse between Nairobi and Abu Dhabi fostering even stronger economic ties between the two cities.

The national airline of the UAE, while commemorating the launch of its new service to Nairobi, noted that the flights into and out of Nairobi were disrupted by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel.

"The introduction of our Nairobi service enhances our growing network while responding to strong travel demand between the UAE and Kenya, as demonstrated by today's completely full inaugural flight," said Etihad chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De during the relaunch in Nairobi on Monday.

"As both Abu Dhabi and Kenya experience remarkable tourism growth and set ambitious targets for the future, this route creates valuable opportunities for both destinations.

"The service strengthens the important ties between our regions, supporting Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub while providing enhanced access to Kenya's thriving tourism market."

The launch comes at a significant time for Kenya's tourism sector. With visitor numbers expected to reach three million in 2024 and targets of 5 million visitors in the coming years, Kenya's tourism industry is on a strong growth trajectory.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said that linking Nairobi and Abu Dhabi through direct flights is anticipated to foster job creation locally and in the Middle East.

He said Etihad coming into Kenya is a mark of approval of the growth of the Kenyan economy.

“This means there is a market of people here, and the economy as well as the middle class is growing, and Etihad has seen that there is viable business to be done here in Kenya,” Mutua said.

Amid the government’s efforts to secure jobs for Kenyans to work abroad, the CS said his talks with Etihad have culminated in an agreement to hire Kenyan cabin crews and pilots, among other workers.

The CS said Etihad’s impact will trickle down to the common mwananchi as their services will start going into cargo.

The Nairobi launch follows the successful introduction of services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, Etihad will continue its expansion with thirteen new destinations: Warsaw and Prague in June; Al Alamein and Atlanta in July; Taipei in September; Medan, Phnom Penh, and Krabi in October; and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Algiers in November.

The Abu Dhabi-Nairobi route connects two destinations known for their distinctive offerings.

Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors with its blend of modern attractions and rich heritage, from the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

Nairobi, a leading East African business hub known as the 'Green City in the Sun', combines its commercial strength with natural wonders.

The city features Nairobi National Park within its boundaries, offers diverse cultural attractions including museums and art galleries, and serves as a gateway to Kenya's world-renowned wildlife destinations.

Etihad Airways vice president for global sales and distribution Javier Alija said the relaunch of the flights to Kenya fosters the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

“The business ties between the two countries are growing, there is a significant amount of investments happening here in Kenya,” he said, adding that Nairobi has a significant business and tourism demand and Etihad is looking to link it to Abu Dhabi.

“Nairobi is very high-end and fits very well with the customer segmentation at Etihad.”