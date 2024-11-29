November inflation rate rises to 2.8 pc, reversing a downward trend

Maize flour is seen stacked at a supermarket in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rate rises to 2.8 per cent in November, reversing a downward trend that had lasted for several months.

The cost of living rose by 0.1 per cent, up from 2.7 per cent in October, according to a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The report, released on Friday, November 28, attributed the increase in the inflation rate to the rise in prices of commodities such as food.

“The year-on-year headline inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.8 per cent in November 2024,” the report stated.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for the largest share of the CPI basket, increased by 0.6 per cent in the last month.

According to KNBS, the change was mainly influenced by the increase in prices of some food items including cooking oil, sugar, and sifted maize flour which rose by 3.1, 5.3, and 5.1 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, during the same period, price of potatoes, onions, cabbage, and carrots decreased by 2.8, 2.7, 2.6 and 2.4 per cent respectively.

The cost of electricity, water and gas and other fuels also went down by 0.1 per cent mainly due to a decrease in the prices of LPG gas at 1.1 per cent and electricity at 0.3 per cent.

Despite the increase in inflation, fuel prices, have maintained their prices at Sh181.33 for petrol and Sh168.82 for diesel.

The inflation rate had started to decline in February this year and maintained that trajectory until November.

