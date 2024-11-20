The Standard

Firm to establish 10 solar-powered electric motorcycle charging hubs

By James Wanzala | 46m ago
TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya Executive Vice President of East & Central Africa Olagoke Aluko (left), Roam Product Manager- Energy & Charging, Habib Cyril (right), Roam Chief Commercial Officer Mikael Gånge (centre) and Roam Energy and Charging Department Manager Romain Petiteau after signing partnership to roll out electric motorcycles charging hubs in TotalEnergies service stations. [File Standard]

Roam, a Kenyan technology-driven electric mobility company is set to establish 10 additional solar-powered charging hubs in Nairobi.

The project is funded by a European Union-supported initiative under Horizon 2020.

The project aims to accelerate the adoption of clean, resilient transportation solutions by offering affordable battery rentals, optimised charging, and quick after-sales services for electric motorcycle riders in Nairobi.

The company has already established five Roam Hubs across Nairobi.

This is expected to make electric mobility more accessible and transform urban transportation into a cleaner, more efficient system.

The Energica project, it said aligns seamlessly with it's mission to provide innovative, low-emission transport solutions as solar charging enhances affordability.

By expanding Roam Hubs in urban and peri-urban areas, Roam said it aims to create a reliable, convenient network for electric motorcycle riders.

The company will also consider an open architecture design for its charging stations to enable interoperability between electric vehicle manufacturers.

This will allow riders to charge at various locations, thus removing a key barrier to widespread transition.

"The open architecture design we're implementing not only enables seamless interoperability but also fosters sustainable growth for electric motorcycles,” said Habib Lukaya, Roam’s Product Manager of Energy and Charging.

Nadia Moussaid, Energica’s Collaborative Project Manager said the partnership is a critical link between Africa and Europe, tackling urgent challenges such as energy access, climate change and clean transport.

“Roam's solar-powered electric mobility solutions will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and transform urban transport in cities like Nairobi and Kisumu,” said Moussaid.

