The Standard

Auditor General: Why Kenya's Sh10.6tr public debt is understated

By Graham Kajilwa | 46m ago
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s public debt could be more than the reported Sh10.6 trillion as concern is raised on how much credit has been accumulated by public institutions through non-guaranteed loans and unremitted statutory deductions.

While the latest Annual Public Debt Management Report shows the public debt as of June 2024 stands at Sh10.6 trillion, the Office of the Auditor General shows this amount could be more if counties and state corporations reported correctly.

Additionally, the fact that many public institutions are not remitting statutory deductions like the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) means the figure could be higher.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu described this non-remittance as “debt in kind.”

Ms Gathungu speaking last week during the release of a new report by the National Treasury said the public debt should include commercial loans owed by the counties since the amounts used to service them are taxes, through shareable revenue.

She said when it comes to guaranteed debts, public institutions do not provide complete information.

“Guaranteed debt is not complete because we have some entities that are not providing financial statements for audit,” said the Auditor General. She further noted that non-guaranteed debt has also been excluded yet if these institutions default, it is the government through taxes that will come to their aid.

“If a State-owned enterprise enters into debt, and we exclude it from the books, if it defaults, where does it get money from? At the end of the day, it is the risk and reputation image of this country,” said Ms Gathungu. “We are seeing borrowing [by State enterprises] from one commercial bank to pay another.”

This, she said, is notwithstanding the exorbitant overdraft charges that these agencies deal with to access the money.

“Non-guaranteed debt is not being adequately reconciled with public debt, yet at the end of the day we will still pay with our public resources,” said the Auditor General.

Related Topics

Public Debt Auditor General Nancy Gathungu Non-Remittance National Treasury
.

Latest Stories

Rift deepens as Gachagua drops Ruto lawyer in referendum case
Rift deepens as Gachagua drops Ruto lawyer in referendum case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
46 mins ago
Fake certificates and products hurting Kenya's progress
Opinion
By Benedict Toroitich
46 mins ago
The paradox of falling prices in a broke economy
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The paradox of falling prices in a broke economy
By XN Iraki 46 mins ago
The paradox of falling prices in a broke economy
Home of 'wash wash' cleaners
By Benjamin Imende 46 mins ago
Home of 'wash wash' cleaners
How financial advisors and firms mislead investors
By Brian Ngugi 46 mins ago
How financial advisors and firms mislead investors
How Maina Njenga's firearms, drugs case collapsed
By Daniel Chege 46 mins ago
How Maina Njenga's firearms, drugs case collapsed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved