Solar-powered cold storage units help farmers reduce crop spoilage, improving food security and incomes. [Noel Nabiswa, Standard]

It is becoming increasingly urgent for farmers to adopt sustainable energy practices to counter growing post-harvest losses.

With climate change and limited resources putting pressure on the agricultural sector, solar-powered solutions are emerging as a practical approach to preserving crops and improving yields.

The need for sustainable alternatives is particularly high as farmers in many regions struggle with unreliable grid access and rising operational costs.

Solar-powered storage and irrigation systems can help address these issues by providing consistent, affordable power, especially in remote areas.

Experts say adopting renewable energy solutions could transform agriculture by cutting reliance on conventional power sources. T

The shift, they not, can also reduce food spoilage, as inadequate storage often leads to crop losses, which, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), affect nearly one-third of all food produced globally.

Ecozen, a climate-smart technology provider, is at the forefront of promoting solar-powered solutions for farming communities.

Karthik Govindrajan, Ecozen’s Vice President of International Business, explained the impact of these technologies.

“At Ecozen, we manufacture solar-powered cold rooms for post-harvest storage across a variety of crops, and we offer solar-based motor control and pumping solutions for irrigation,” he said.

“These technologies not only help farmers preserve their produce but also reduce their energy costs.”

Govindrajan added that solar-powered systems allow farmers to operate independently of grid electricity, providing greater stability in their operations.

“By adopting solar solutions, farmers can avoid the challenges of unreliable power while cutting energy expenses,” he said.

At the 8th Global Solar Off-Grid Forum in Nairobi Ecozen demonstrated its off-grid storage systems and how these can enhance food security while increasing farmers' incomes.

Ruth Kimani, a farmer using Ecozen products, noted the benefits, saying, “By investing in these technologies, farmers can secure their livelihoods while contributing to a more sustainable future. We’ve seen notable improvements with Ecozen’s technology.”