The Standard

Government partners with Huawei to train on cloud computing security

By Mate Tongola | 4h ago
Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. presided over the graduation on the government officers. [Interior, X]

Government officers have been urged to prioritise the security of records and data accessible via the Internet.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo asserted the importance of technology in improving government service delivery while acknowledging the associated challenges.

“The adoption of cloud technology is no longer an option but a necessity for governments, businesses, and organizations globally,” Omollo stated at the closing of a Cloud Computing Security training for government officials, conducted in collaboration with Huawei Kenya.

Omollo also highlighted that cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, underscoring the need for robust cloud security measures.

The collaboration aims to enhance Kenya’s cloud computing security and build on previous training in cybersecurity governance.

More than 200 officers have benefited from this training so far.

The initiative is part of a long-term partnership focused on training government officials to enhance their knowledge and skills, as well as to improve the implementation of international cybersecurity standards, according to Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs, Steven Zhang.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4), under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, is overseeing the training in partnership with Huawei.

Related Topics

National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee PS Raymond Omollo Data security
.

Latest Stories

Climate change: Households cut livestock herds, work hours
Climate change: Households cut livestock herds, work hours
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
8 mins ago
Premium Uphill task for a town that shuts down at 9pm to compete as city
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
52 mins ago
Premium What downgrade by credit rating firms means for Kenya's economy
Financial Standard
By Dennis Kabaara
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila goes global as Ruto sets up shop on his turf
By Ndungu Gachane 52 mins ago
Premium Raila goes global as Ruto sets up shop on his turf
Why Adani 'sweetheart' deal with JKIA will be painful for taxpayers
By Benjamin Imende 52 mins ago
Premium Why Adani 'sweetheart' deal with JKIA will be painful for taxpayers
Uphill task for a town that shuts down at 9pm to compete as city
By Stephen Rutto 52 mins ago
Premium Uphill task for a town that shuts down at 9pm to compete as city
What downgrade by credit rating firms means for Kenya's economy
By Dennis Kabaara 52 mins ago
Premium What downgrade by credit rating firms means for Kenya's economy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved