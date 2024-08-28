Government partners with Huawei to train on cloud computing security

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. presided over the graduation on the government officers. [Interior, X]

Government officers have been urged to prioritise the security of records and data accessible via the Internet.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo asserted the importance of technology in improving government service delivery while acknowledging the associated challenges.

“The adoption of cloud technology is no longer an option but a necessity for governments, businesses, and organizations globally,” Omollo stated at the closing of a Cloud Computing Security training for government officials, conducted in collaboration with Huawei Kenya.

Omollo also highlighted that cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, underscoring the need for robust cloud security measures.

The collaboration aims to enhance Kenya’s cloud computing security and build on previous training in cybersecurity governance.

More than 200 officers have benefited from this training so far.

The initiative is part of a long-term partnership focused on training government officials to enhance their knowledge and skills, as well as to improve the implementation of international cybersecurity standards, according to Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs, Steven Zhang.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4), under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, is overseeing the training in partnership with Huawei.