Calls to State to restore iconic Mombasa's Old Town's beauty

Some of the old buildings at Mombasa Old Town on August 20, 2024. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The buildings and narrow alleys of Old Town in Mombasa were once sights to marvel at. One could stroll through them while admiring the structures made of old Arabic and Portuguese architectural designs.

However, due to years of neglect, the iconic Old Town, or Mji wa Kale, is now a shadow of its former self. Sewage flows through the alleys, posing a serious threat to the health of both residents and visitors.

Broken window frames hang dangerously from many of the buildings. The walls of other dilapidated houses have cracked, posing a danger to the inhabitants and guests alike.

This Unesco World Heritage site is frequented by thousands of local and international tourists, but its beauty is fading, with some buildings over 100 years old falling apart.

Some of the buildings with unique architectural designs, combining Asian and European cultures, are in dire need of urgent repairs, as they form part of the area’s tourist attractions.

Mr Alawy Abzein, chairman of the Swahili Development Organisation, recently told President William Ruto that there is a need to revitalise Old Town by setting up a commission to oversee its development.

This was during the inaugural town hall meeting at the Kenya School of Government, Mombasa campus. “Mr President, it is our humble appeal to you to consider constituting a commission for our Old Town, similar to what we have in the isle of Zanzibar with the Stone Town Authority,” Abzein said.

Yesterday, Dr Sam Ikwaye, chairman of the Mombasa County Tourism Council and the Tourism Professional Association, supported the call to revitalise Old Town, noting that it has a unique cultural and heritage background that must be conserved at all costs. “Culture is one authentic product that cannot be copied or replicated. It is also a low-hanging fruit easily explored with minimal investment,” said Ikwaye.

He added that there is a need to encourage owners of ancient buildings to conserve them for posterity while urging the county government to exempt them from paying land rates.

Janet Chamia, President of the Skal Club Kenya Coast and chairperson of the Association of Women in Tourism Mombasa chapter, said the government should support any efforts to conserve Mombasa Old Town as a tourist attraction site.

She noted that a well-conserved Old Town would help boost the economy and raise the incomes of residents through tourism earnings. Abzein, who worked at the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) for many years, added that if the Old Town Commission is well managed, the heritage and culture, which form the hallmark of Old Town, could generate substantial revenue for the government.

“Investors from different spheres could set up camp in the area if there are proper plans and management,” he said. Abzein mentioned that the government has been helping bail out sectors that face collapse or are in dire need of help, and it would be no different if Old Town were assisted and had a commission, with say Sh1 billion, to help turn around the conservation site.

“Old towns around the world have greatly contributed to the economic development of cities, including attracting tourists and investors. Mombasa Old Town remains an unpolished jewel that needs full revival,” he said. Old Town, being a protected and ancient town over 500 years old, is unique with its architectural designs, which encompass a mixture of Portuguese, Arabic, Indian, and Persian cultures.

He lauded the efforts being undertaken, albeit on a small scale, by the Mombasa County government, which has begun discussions with landowners whose houses are on the verge of total collapse to vacate and demolish them. Mombasa County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Mr Mohamed Hussein, said Governor Abdulswamad Nassir’s administration has laid out an urban plan to help spruce up Old Town, give it a facelift, and attract more visitors.

Fort Jesus Museum, the oldest police station, the railway station, Mombasa Old Port, the first post office, the prison, and other historical sites are located within Old Town and are among the attractions found here in an area covering 31 hectares.