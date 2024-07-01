Huawei pushes for greener mobile networks to enhance capabilities

Huawei unveiled its ICT Academy after 5G-roundtable at the MWC Shanghai 2024 in China. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Mobile network provider Huawei has announced the evolution direction of industry technologies moving towards greener mobile networks.

The move from 5G to 5G-A features more connections and a more deterministic experience through long-term innovation of the 3D extremely large antenna array technology, differentiated experiences, full-time all-scenario green solutions, and AI-empowered networks.

Huawei’s President of 5G David Li said AI is rapidly reaching PCs, mobile phones, wearables, and vehicle-mounted systems, bringing about massive connected objects, rich content, and varied user traffic models.

This, he said poses higher requirements on network capabilities while creating opportunities for new services, superior network quality, and enhanced O&M.

To embrace new opportunities in the era, Mr Li said Huawei calls for industry-wide collaboration to promote shared success in the 5G-A industry.

Li spoke during MWC Shanghai 2024 5G-A roundtable hosted by GSMA.

The roundtable brought together global regulators, operators, equipment vendors, research institutes, and vertical industry leaders who shared their network construction and application achievements amid push for 5G-A business monetisation and strategic development.

Li said the commercial launch of 5G-A in 2024 in the context of booming AI presents the mobile sector with a fresh opportunity.

“Huawei has consistently innovated in four core technologies to build green, seamless 5G-A connections that provide always-on services. Looking forward, we will continue to work closely with global partners to leverage the deterministic network capabilities to embrace infinite possibilities brought by the flourishing applications in the AI era,” he said.

Participants at the roundtable agreed that more advanced network capabilities can bring diverse mobile applications, making it possible to provide a differentiated user experience that is key to multi-dimensional 5G-A monetisation.

They said 5G capabilities in residential areas, high-speed railways, as well as urban and rural areas can help establish a multi-functional 5G-A network.

Additionally, end-to-end smart operations empower operators to gain comprehensive insights into network issues, self-healing, and optimization, maximizing network efficiency and improving user experience.

The panel further said 5G business growth is speeding up and the time has come for 5G-A deployment, specifically the large-scale deployment of the 3CC technology which helps achieve 5 Gbps network speed that is perfect for immersive experiences of games, sports events, as well as audio and video entertainment.

They however said the entire industry chain needs to work together to build more efficient, intelligent, and reliable networks and applications to seize the opportunities brought by AI.