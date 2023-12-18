Infinix introduces three-variant Hot 40 series in Kenya

Infinix has officially launched the HOT 40 series, adding to a list of its smartphone series in the country.

The newly launched series features the HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40, and HOT 40i models.

It provides gamers of all budgets with an action-packed smartphone to level up their mobile entertainment experience.

In a statement, the country’s product director says the new series showcases significant upgrades in processor, display, camera capabilities, and software.

“The HOT 40 SERIES leads the way with its exceptional performance and groundbreaking features, all packed in an aesthetically stunning design. It embodies Infinix vision of delivering a high-quality experience to our users, merging advanced technology with style and practicality, and all at a reasonable price,” said Summer Yao, HOT Series Product Director at Infinix.

While maintaining its leading position in fast charging in its category, it continues to offer a fast and fun experience in mobile gaming and entertainment.

This is one of the latest entry-level smartphones from the company to launch in Kenya. The phone was launched in Kenya just a month after the launch of the Infinix Smart 8.