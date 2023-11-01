Airbnb pledges Sh75m to support tourism investment in Africa

The launch of the Africa Pledge builds on Airbnb’s ongoing commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa. [iStockphoto]

Airbnb has pledged $500,000 (Sh75 million) fund to support inclusive and sustainable tourism growth across the continent.

The pledge follows an economic impact report released earlier in October that showed Airbnb contributed more than 23.5 billion rand to the South African economy in 2022, supporting almost 50,000 jobs - more than doubling its contribution to the growth of inclusive tourism since 2019.

Airbnb said it will use the lessons and experience gained in South Africa to support inclusive and sustainable tourism in fast-growing African countries.

The launch of the Africa Pledge builds on Airbnb’s ongoing commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa, and its recent proposals for new rules that aim to help build a more inclusive tourism economy.

“This pledge is an important demonstration of Airbnb’s continued commitment for a truly sustainable, diverse and inclusive tourism industry - a travel economy for all,” said Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

“We believe in the power of public and private sector partnerships to support this important work, and we look forward to working together with governments, non-profits and tourism organisations across Africa to make travel and hosting more accessible, safe, diverse, and affordable for everyone.”

The pledge was made during the second Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg, which was hosted by Airbnb.