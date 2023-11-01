The Standard

Airbnb pledges Sh75m to support tourism investment in Africa

By James Wanzala | 1h ago
The launch of the Africa Pledge builds on Airbnb’s ongoing commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa. [iStockphoto]

Airbnb has pledged $500,000 (Sh75 million) fund to support inclusive and sustainable tourism growth across the continent.

The pledge follows an economic impact report released earlier in October that showed Airbnb contributed more than 23.5 billion rand to the South African economy in 2022, supporting almost 50,000 jobs - more than doubling its contribution to the growth of inclusive tourism since 2019.

Airbnb said it will use the lessons and experience gained in South Africa to support inclusive and sustainable tourism in fast-growing African countries.

The launch of the Africa Pledge builds on Airbnb’s ongoing commitment to inclusive tourism in South Africa, and its recent proposals for new rules that aim to help build a more inclusive tourism economy.

“This pledge is an important demonstration of Airbnb’s continued commitment for a truly sustainable, diverse and inclusive tourism industry - a travel economy for all,” said Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

“We believe in the power of public and private sector partnerships to support this important work, and we look forward to working together with governments, non-profits and tourism organisations across Africa to make travel and hosting more accessible, safe, diverse, and affordable for everyone.”

The pledge was made during the second Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg, which was hosted by Airbnb.

Related Topics

Airbnb Africa Pledge Real Estate
.

Latest Stories

Singer Ally B, known for hit song 'Maria' dies
Singer Ally B, known for hit song 'Maria' dies
News
By Kirsten Kanja
23 mins ago
Legendary musician Ally B dies after short illness
Counties
By Winfrey Owino
30 mins ago
Airbnb pledges Sh75m to support tourism investment in Africa
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

King Charles confronted by empire's dark past on his first day of visit
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium King Charles confronted by empire's dark past on his first day of visit
KRA targets luxury shoppers in tougher tax evasion crackdown
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium KRA targets luxury shoppers in tougher tax evasion crackdown
How local firm cracked key avocado export markets
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 1 hr ago
Premium How local firm cracked key avocado export markets
Kibaki family seeks talks to settle dispute with 'son and daughter'
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Kibaki family seeks talks to settle dispute with 'son and daughter'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved