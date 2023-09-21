Kenya to host conference on science parks and areas of innovation

Konza Data Centre. [File, Standard]

Kenya has formally received hosting rights for the 2024 International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) world conference.

This was made during the IASP 2023 world conference in Luxembourg last week Friday.

This year’s conference in Luxembourg primarily focused on the nexus between megatrends and potent role of science parks in enabling innovation and economic development.

The meeting was attended by leaders drawn from over 300 science parks and areas of innovation from all over the world.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo led Kenya’s delegation in receiving Kenya’s flag, signifying the official handover of hosting responsibilities in the highly anticipated 2024 global conference.

“First and foremost, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the International Association of Science Parks for entrusting Kenya with this incredible opportunity,” he said.

“Winning the bid to host the 2024 World Conference is not just a momentous occasion for us; it is a testament to the progress, innovation, and unending commitment to the advancement of science, technology, and innovation in Kenya.

“It is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our visionary leaders, the dedication of our partners, and the hard work of countless individuals who believe in the power of science and technology to transform societies. Kenya has always been a land of innovation, a place where the seeds of creativity and progress are nurtured to fruition.”

The CS said Kenya’s commitment to science and technology is not only evident in ambitious projects like Konza Technopolis but also in the hearts and minds of the people.

“We have a thriving ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, fosters research, and embraces diversity,” he said.

Present during the handover ceremony was Konza Technopolis Develeopment Authority Chief Executive John Paul Okwiri, who expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to host the prominent event in Kenya’s emerging Silicon Savannah.

He expressed optimism of Kenya and Konza Technopolis hosting the IASP World Conference 2024 themed, “Demographics, Entrepreneurship, And Technology Defining The Frontiers Of Future Economies.’’

Kenya is recognised as the economic, commercial, financial, and logistics hub of East Africa and has one of Africa’s fastest-developing market economies.

Konza Technopolis is home to top-notch global infrastructure with the construction of the conference centre underway.

Konza City hosts a Tier III Data Centre, an IT stronghold that will ensure the highest level of safety for all data and information in support of expansion of digital space in the country.