How to ensure government digitisation works to benefit Africa

Since the turn of the century, the way in which governments operate has seen dramatic shifts to cope with the increase in population and technological advances. These advances have seen the manner in which government services are delivered move into the digital realm.

Governments have opted to use digital platforms to track the collection of revenues and issue citizens with identification documents. The Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, has already announced plans to roll out a new Digital Identity for all citizens by the end of 2023, that will link up all of the country’s databases and enable safe and seamless access to a wide range of government and even private sector services.

Even as the government opts to go down this route, other countries in Africa have been on the digitisation journey and Kenya can borrow from them to ensure that the digitisation exercise is rolled out in a manner that is beneficial for Kenyans. We spoke to James Claude, CEO of Global Voice Group, to shed some light on the essentials for the effective digitisation of governments.

What are the benefits and gains of digitizing government services?

Digitizing government services offers several benefits and gains for the government and its citizens. One of the significant advantages is enhanced efficiency. By embracing digital technologies, government processes undergo a transformation, streamlining and automating various operations.

This shift eliminates the need for excessive paperwork, minimizes manual intervention, and reduces time-consuming tasks that were previously associated with traditional methods.

It also enhances transparency and supports governments in grappling with the menace of ghost workers. By introducing centralized digital payroll systems, governments can eliminate duplicate payments, greatly reducing errors and boosting cost-effectiveness.

Digitization of governments brings with it an increase in the data collected, boosting data-driven decision-making. Through this, governments can identify emerging trends, patterns, and correlations within the data.

This analysis provides valuable intelligence that helps government entities understand various aspects, such as service usage patterns and societal needs. Armed with these insights, governments can identify areas that require attention, devise appropriate strategies, and allocate resources more effectively.

Another notable advantage of data-driven decision-making is the evaluation of policy effectiveness. By analyzing the data collected through digital platforms, governments can assess the impact of existing policies and initiatives.

They can measure the outcomes, identify areas of success, and pinpoint areas where improvements are needed. This data-driven evaluation enables governments to refine and fine-tune their policies, ensuring they align with the needs and expectations of their citizens.

Digitization of government-issued identification documents, such as passports or driver's licenses, also offers a significant advantage in the realm of identity verification. Governments can streamline and enhance the process of confirming individuals' identities by transforming these physical documents into digital formats and associating them with a unique digital identifier.

How can governments break the digital divide and ensure inclusivity and accessibility in the digitization of their services for all citizens including those from marginalized communities, limited digital literacy and physical disabilities?

Designing and implementing comprehensive digital literacy programs is crucial in enhancing the skills of citizens who lack proficiency in using digital technologies. These programs can include training sessions, workshops, online tutorials, and educational campaigns targeting marginalized communities and individuals with limited digital literacy.

By focusing on these underserved populations, governments can address the inequalities that arise from limited digital literacy equipping individuals with limited access to resources or who may face social or economic challenges with the necessary skills to fully engage in the digital world.

These capacity-building programs can also focus on government staff to enable them to provide more effective services on these digital platforms. Inadequate staff preparation also hinders effective digitization, as it is possible to find government offices reverting to manual systems due to challenges with using digital services.

The implementation of digital identity mechanisms would have a key impact too in sealing the digital divide amongst marginalized communities who have experienced challenges in securing identification documents. This would further help bring them into the fold from an economic standpoint, as a lack of identification acts as a hinderance to opening accounts with banks and mobile money platforms.

Lastly, to ensure that digital services remain accessible and inclusive, governments should establish effective feedback mechanisms to gather input directly from citizens. These mechanisms serve as essential tools for soliciting opinions, suggestions, and concerns related to the accessibility and usability of digital services. By actively seeking feedback, governments can make informed decisions, drive ongoing improvements, and ensure continuous inclusivity in the realm of digital services.

What challenges or barriers exist in the implementation of digital identities? How can they be overcome?

One significant challenge that the implementation of digital identities faces is effective regulations for the entire process chain and implementation of these regulations. As digital identities involve the collection and storage of personal data, regulation has to take place across multiple levels, beginning with the collection of any data through to its management, processing, and analysis. To address this, robust encryption methods, strict access controls, and compliance with data protection regulations can be implemented to safeguard user data and prevent unauthorized access.

In this sense, strides have been made introducing harmonized regulations for Africa through the Smart Africa Initiative, whose goal is to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the African continent through the usage of Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs).

Low Infrastructure development, specifically broadband networks in underserved areas, poses another barrier. Historically, these areas have faced challenges in accessing reliable internet due to their distance from urban centers and infrastructure deployment costs. However, neglecting these regions exacerbates the digital divide, limiting opportunities for education, employment, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement. Investing in broadband infrastructure becomes crucial to bridge this gap. This inclusive approach will ensure that every citizen, regardless of their geographical location, can benefit from the advantages of internet connectivity.

In your opinion, what are the key policy changes or investments needed to ensure the widespread adoption of digitized government services?

Several key policy changes and investments are necessary to ensure the widespread adoption of digitized government services. Firstly, governments must prioritize the development of robust digital infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity and data centers. This ensures that citizens, regardless of their location, have access to the necessary technology for utilizing digital services.

A user-centric design approach is also crucial for the successful adoption of digitized government services. Governments should prioritize simplicity, accessibility, and intuitive interfaces when designing their digital platforms. Incorporating user feedback and conducting usability testing ensures that citizens can easily engage with and utilize these services.

Interoperability and integration are key considerations. Governments should strive for seamless integration across different digital services and platforms. This allows citizens to access multiple government services through a single interface or account, reducing redundancy and improving efficiency.

Also, collaboration and partnerships with the private sector, academia, and civil society organizations are important drivers of digitized government services. By leveraging the expertise and resources of various stakeholders, governments can accelerate development and adoption. Public-private partnerships can foster innovation and the sharing of best practices.

What are some successful examples of government digitization initiatives from across Africa and what lessons can be learned from these experiences?

Across Africa, several government digitization initiatives have emerged as shining examples of success, offering valuable lessons to be learned by other nations on the continent. These initiatives have demonstrated the transformative power of technology in improving governance, enhancing public service delivery, and promoting socio-economic development.

One noteworthy example comes from Rwanda, a leader in e-governance on the African continent. The country's government launched an ambitious plan to digitize all government services in 2015, going ahead to implement a national e-ID system through the National Identification Agency (NIDA), which enables citizens to access services online and facilitates the efficient delivery of social welfare services.

The government also launched the Rwanda Integrated Land Management System (ILMS), an initiative that digitized the country's land administration processes, streamlining property registration, land surveying, and title transfers. As a result, the ILMS significantly reduced corruption, increased transparency, and facilitated efficient land management, leading to improved investment opportunities and economic growth. The key lesson here is that investing in digital infrastructure and platforms can drive transparency, accountability, and economic development.

The government of Congo, through Global Voice Group and ARPCE’s system, secured and managed citizens’ online payments transaction certification solution. This enabled electronic timestamping of utility payments using public key infrastructure and API gateways between Mobile Money (MM) providers and the central system at the ARPCE. This enabled 2,872 transactions per minute processing capacity of each cluster of appliances and 100% visibility and control over all utility payments made via Mobile Money to the government.

The government launched the e-Health Strategy in South Africa to enhance healthcare service delivery through digital technologies. This initiative facilitated the creation of electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, and mobile health applications. As a result, it improved access to healthcare, enabled remote consultations, and enhanced overall health outcomes. The lesson from South Africa's e-Health Strategy is that investing in digital health solutions can bridge gaps in healthcare delivery, especially in resource-constrained settings.

These successful government digitization initiatives from Africa highlight the transformative potential of technology in improving governance, service delivery, and socio-economic development. The lessons learned reinforce the importance of investing in digital infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, creating supportive regulatory frameworks, and leveraging digital health solutions for improved healthcare. By emulating these examples and tailoring them to their unique contexts, other African nations can embark on their own successful digitization journeys.

Looking ahead, what future trends, developments or innovations do you anticipate in the digitization of government services? Which new technologies do you think will play a significant role in this transformation?

According to a recent report by McKinsey, digitization has the potential to unlock over $3.5 trillion of economic value for the government and public sector. Statista also notes that worldwide government IT services spending will amount to approximately 209 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. This will be an 8.9% increase from 2022.

In the near future, the public sector is set to witness a rapid increase in digital services for citizens, with Gartner predicting that over 60% of governments will triple their offerings by 2023.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is anticipated to play a pivotal role in this transformation. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants will become increasingly sophisticated, offering personalized and responsive interactions with citizens. These intelligent systems are poised to automate routine tasks, handle inquiries, and provide real-time assistance, freeing up valuable human resources for more complex and strategic endeavours.

Blockchain technology is also expected to disrupt the landscape of government services, particularly in areas such as identity management, digital voting, and secure document management. Its decentralized and immutable nature ensures transparency, security, and integrity, reducing fraud and enhancing trust between governments and citizens.

Big data analytics and predictive modelling will also empower governments to extract valuable insights from the vast amount of data at their disposal. This will enable them to proactively address societal challenges, predict and prevent crises, and improve policy-making processes. With the effective application of data analysis, African governments can boost the productivity of key economic sectors that would in turn have a positive impact on the bottom lines and agendas of African nations.