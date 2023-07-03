Study: Shipping can halve emissions without disrupting trade

Cargo ships and Cargo containers docked at the Port of Mombasa on June 11, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The global shipping industry has the potential to reduce its emissions by nearly 50 per cent by the end of this decade.

The study’s findings come at a critical time as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) prepares to reach a significant decision on climate targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships in July.

Civil society groups are urgently calling on the IMO’s 175 member states to support the ambitious goal of halving shipping emissions by 2030 and achieving complete decarbonisation by 2040.

These targets align with the 1.5°C temperature warming limit established under the Paris Agreement. Importantly, the study conducted by CE Delft provides strong evidence to policymakers that these targets are both economically viable and technologically feasible.

Opening the fifteenth session of the GHG intercessional working group, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim urged delegates to work together to increase the level of ambition for 2050 and establish intermediate checkpoints by 2030 and 2040.

He stated, “It is now time to work together on increasing the level of ambition for 2050 and establish the intermediate checkpoints by 2030 and 2040 that will pave the way to meet the revised vision whilst duly considering the impact and needs of developing States.”

Lim emphasised the significance of a positive outcome from the working group.”

“Do not wait for the last minute at MEPC to make the compromises and find the solutions, a positive outcome from this group is key to success next week, and for the future work of this Organization,” he said.

According to the study, ships can achieve an impressive 36-47 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 2008 levels.

Zero emission fuels

This can be accomplished through the utilisation of zero or near-zero emission fuels, the implementation of wind-assist technologies, and optimising the speed of ships to enhance overall climate efficiency.

How climate is pushing exporters to sea freight

John Maggs from Seas At Risk highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “The science is crystal clear, emissions from shipping have to halve by 2030 if we are to stand any chance of keeping warming below the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature limit.”

He added: “What was less clear until now was if this was possible without impacting trade. Now we know not only that it is possible and shipping has a clear pathway to halving its climate impact by 2030, but that it can do so at a minimal cost.”

Faïg Abbasov from Transport & Environment emphasizes the need for immediate action, asserting, “Waiting until 2050 to decarbonize is a bit like waiting until your house burns down before you call the fire brigade.”

Abbasov: “This would be irresponsible and disingenuous. Science says halving emissions by 2030 is technically possible, and costs are manageable. What is needed is the political will; IMO needs to either step up or ship out!”

Delaine McCullough from Ocean Conservancy underscores the significance of the study’s findings, stating, “Countries and shipping companies have raised real concerns about the technological and economic feasibility of achieving the 1.5°C-aligned goal of halving emissions by 2030.”

McCullough added: “This analysis clearly shows that these reductions are possible and that costs are not a barrier. The evidence couldn’t come at a better time. The IMO must not squander what may be the last best opportunity to put shipping on track to prevent a climate disaster.”

The IMO, currently revising its existing climate targets that aim to halve emissions from ships by 2050, will continue negotiations at the Intersessional Working Group meeting (ISWG-GHG-15) from June 26 to 30.

The final decision will be made at the Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting (MEPC 80) from July 3 to 7.

Calls for more ambitious targets, including zero emissions by 2040, have gained support from major shipping companies and organisations.

The outcome of these discussions and decisions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of global shipping and its impact on the climate crisis.