Joe Sang re-appointed Kenya Pipeline MD after graft case dismissal

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Jan 23, 2023
The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) appoints Joe Sang as its Managing Director. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has appointed Joe Sang as its Managing Director, in an acting capacity.

Sang, the former KPC managing director was forced out of office in December 2018 following corruption allegations.

Kenya Pipeline Chairperson Bett Boinett has announced that Sang’s re-appointment takes effect on Monday, January 23.

He is set to replace Dr. Irungu Macharia whose three-year term ended on January 1, 2023.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joe Kimutai Sang as Acting Managing Director with effect from 23rd January 2023. Mr. Sang takes over from Dr. Irung-l Macharia, whose 3-year contract expired on 01/01/2023,” Boinnett’s release reads in part.

“Mr. Sang has a very good grasp of all the issues and processes at KPC, and in view of his good performance record with the Company, the Board of Directors in consultation with the Parent Ministry determined that he is the most suitable person to be appointed to the position of Acting Managing Director — KPC,”

According to Boinnet, Sang had previously worked at the state corporation where he realised the highest profit for KPC.

“I was part of the KPC board that witnessed the profitability of the Company rise steadily from 2016 when he assumed management, culminating in a record Profit Before Tax of KES12.4 Billion (KES 8.6 Billion after tax) in 2018. This is the highest profit in the 45-year history of the Company,”

Boinnet also says Sang’s forced exit from KPC in 2018 led to a reduced profit of 80 percent in a period of four years.

“KPC's declining performance requires an experienced hand with a proven performance record to guide the company through this period,”

The acting KPC Managing Director has previously worked with WHO-KEMRI as a Project Economist, Financial Accountant with the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), Management

He has also worked as an Accountant with Unga Limited, Head of Finance for the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Subsidiary, Head of Group Performance and Reporting for East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Group, General Manager of Finance & Strate with KPC, and later Managing Director in April 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Strategic Management both from the University of Nairobi.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Member of the Institute of Public Certified Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Sang was cleared of all graft allegation charges in December last year.

Related Topics
Previous article
Complex cyber threats call for resilient security structures
.

Similar Articles

By James Wanzala Jan. 21, 2023
Business
Germany to fund Kenya's agricultural sector transformation
By Peter Theuri Jan. 20, 2023
Enterprise
Premium Why starting a business in the village might be key to riches
By Macharia Kamau Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Households to pay for NHIF in planned changes to fund
.

Latest Stories

Joe Sang re-appointed Kenya Pipeline MD
Business
By Winfrey Owino
1 hour ago
Will AI machines complement or make human labour obsolete?
Business
By Peter Theuri
Jan. 22, 2023
World's super-rich have duty to lift the poor out of poverty
Opinion
By Kevin Otiende
Jan. 22, 2023
Complex cyber threats call for resilient security structures
Opinion
By Lloyd Oandah
Jan. 22, 2023
Premium Money printer De la Rue suspends operations in Nairobi
Business
By Brian Ngugi
Jan. 21, 2023
.

Recommended Articles

By Peter Theuri Jan. 22, 2023
Business
Will AI machines complement or make human labour obsolete?
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 21, 2023
Business
Premium Money printer De la Rue suspends operations in Nairobi
By James Wanzala Jan. 21, 2023
Business
Germany to fund Kenya's agricultural sector transformation
By Macharia Kamau Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Households to pay for NHIF in planned changes to fund
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.