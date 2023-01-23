Joe Sang re-appointed Kenya Pipeline MD after graft case dismissal

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) appoints Joe Sang as its Managing Director. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has appointed Joe Sang as its Managing Director, in an acting capacity.

Sang, the former KPC managing director was forced out of office in December 2018 following corruption allegations.

Kenya Pipeline Chairperson Bett Boinett has announced that Sang’s re-appointment takes effect on Monday, January 23.

He is set to replace Dr. Irungu Macharia whose three-year term ended on January 1, 2023.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joe Kimutai Sang as Acting Managing Director with effect from 23rd January 2023. Mr. Sang takes over from Dr. Irung-l Macharia, whose 3-year contract expired on 01/01/2023,” Boinnett’s release reads in part.

“Mr. Sang has a very good grasp of all the issues and processes at KPC, and in view of his good performance record with the Company, the Board of Directors in consultation with the Parent Ministry determined that he is the most suitable person to be appointed to the position of Acting Managing Director — KPC,”

According to Boinnet, Sang had previously worked at the state corporation where he realised the highest profit for KPC.

“I was part of the KPC board that witnessed the profitability of the Company rise steadily from 2016 when he assumed management, culminating in a record Profit Before Tax of KES12.4 Billion (KES 8.6 Billion after tax) in 2018. This is the highest profit in the 45-year history of the Company,”

Boinnet also says Sang’s forced exit from KPC in 2018 led to a reduced profit of 80 percent in a period of four years.

“KPC's declining performance requires an experienced hand with a proven performance record to guide the company through this period,”

The acting KPC Managing Director has previously worked with WHO-KEMRI as a Project Economist, Financial Accountant with the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), Management

He has also worked as an Accountant with Unga Limited, Head of Finance for the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Subsidiary, Head of Group Performance and Reporting for East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Group, General Manager of Finance & Strate with KPC, and later Managing Director in April 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Strategic Management both from the University of Nairobi.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Member of the Institute of Public Certified Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Sang was cleared of all graft allegation charges in December last year.