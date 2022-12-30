Tourism on the mend as arrivals up 74pc in 2022

Business
 By Philip Mwakio | Dec 30, 2022
Tourists come out of Cruise Ship, oceanias at the port of Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

The tourism sector is on a rebound from the Covid-19 hit, according to latest data from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

KTB data shows that the total number of arrivals during the January-November 2022 period was 1,321,887, which is an increase of 74.5 per cent from the same period last year. 

“The destination has attained 70.2 per cent recovery of the performance for the year 2019, which stood at 1.97 million arrivals,’’ said the country’s top tourism marketing agency in a statement.  

KTB cited leisure as the most popular reason for many visitors coming to Kenya during this period, with 39.6 per cent of arrivals being for holiday.

Visiting friends and relatives category contributed 26 per cent of the total arrivals at 344,256 passengers, while business and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) accounted for 26.1 per cent of the total arrivals at 345,123 passengers. The on-transit passengers also made up a significant portion of arrivals during this period at 67,087 passengers.

The top five markets for Kenya during this period were the United States with 190,187 arrivals (14.4 per cent), Uganda with 132,942 (10.1 per cent), the United Kingdom with 117,691 (8.9 per cent), Tanzania with 110,603 (8.4 per cent) and India 74,020 (5.6 per cent).

Meanwhile, the hospitality industry has reported brisk business this festive season.

The Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast executive officer, Mr Sam Ikwaye, said average occupancy in Mombasa and Diani, in the South Coast, and Kwale currently stands at 90 per cent.

“The good weather and prolonged school holidays have been good for business,” said Mr Ikwaye.

He urged authorities to address the issue of beach safety and security through better beach management laws.

Diani Beach Resort & Spa Managing Director Bobby Kamani urged the government to review an order barring ministries and departments from holding conferences in hotels, saying conference tourism remains a key pillar for the hospitality and tourism industry.

Mr Kamani, who is also a KTB director, said conferences supported the sector at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when international tourism was disrupted.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Biting cost of living puts a damper on Christmas, New Year festivities
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa Dec. 28, 2022
Enterprise
Premium How SMEs are losing out on cheap loans
By Robert Amalemba Dec. 28, 2022
Work Life
Premium How medium enterprise started exporting indigenous vegetables
By Jacob Ng’etich Dec. 28, 2022
Enterprise
Trader's concept that aims to raise capital locally to fund projects
.

Latest Stories

Tourism on the mend as arrivals up 74pc in 2022
Business
By Philip Mwakio
52 minutes ago
Build or buy? What it takes to own a home
Real Estate
By Sarah Okuoro
14 hours ago
Sh13.5b budget for blue economy, nothing for broke fishermen
Business
By Joackim Bwana
Dec. 29, 2022
Why rural architecture lags behind despite investments
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
Dec. 29, 2022
Premium The rise and fall of the Naivasha dry port
Business
By Antony Gitonga
Dec. 28, 2022
.

Recommended Articles

By Joackim Bwana Dec. 29, 2022
Business
Sh13.5b budget for blue economy, nothing for broke fishermen
By Antony Gitonga Dec. 28, 2022
Business
Premium The rise and fall of the Naivasha dry port
By Philip Mwakio Dec. 28, 2022
Business
New arrivals revive key cruise ship terminal at Mombasa port
By Jacob Ng’etich Dec. 28, 2022
Business
Group wants Hustler Fund declared illegal
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.