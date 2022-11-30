Small traders to access cheap loans of up to Sh500m from KDC

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Nov 30, 2022
From left, KDC Director Norah Ratemo, KNCCI president Fred Ngatia and KDC Deputy-Director Kennedy Wanderi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Small and medium-sized enterprises will now access cheap long-term loans thanks to a deal between the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

The deal, which was announced yesterday, formalises interactions between the two agencies and will see SMEs get loans of between Sh10 million and Sh500 million.

The partnership will see over 3,000 KNCCI members - largely SMEs as well as large enterprises - access financing from KDC at affordable rates, thus enabling them to better manage the credit shocks and risks as they recover and grow their businesses.

KDC acting Director General Christopher Huka said the engagement will catalyse enterprises to recover from multiple shocks that have hit businesses in the past three years.

Businesses have been hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and low productivity in agriculture arising from climate change.

“We strongly believe that the financial facilities provided by KDC will serve as a catalyst to the sustainable development of commerce and industrial enterprises in the country through provision of critical financial interventions to SMEs and accelerate economic recovery," he said.

KDC, a State-run development finance institution, was formed in late 2020 to merge the operations of Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation, Tourism Finance Corporation and IDB Capital.

Related Topics
Previous article
Laila Macharia: Inside the mind of top investor
Next article
Centum profit hits Sh244m as board okays share buyback plan
.

Similar Articles

By Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Business
Centum profit hits Sh244m as board okays share buyback plan
By Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Business
Absa profit rise 30 pc as HF back to profitability
By Brian Ngugi 9 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium US links Kenyan ports to Chinese military base plan
.

Latest Stories

Over 200 women entrepreneurs benefit from Absa Bank's She Stars programme
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hour ago
How stay-at-home spouses can build credit
Enterprise
By AP
1 hour ago
The Age of TukTuks is nigh....
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Why Kenya's startup space needs to be redefined
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
Laila Macharia: Inside the mind of top investor
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Business
Centum profit hits Sh244m as board okays share buyback plan
By Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Business
Absa profit rise 30 pc as HF back to profitability
By Winfrey Owino 11 hours ago
Business
Family Bank to pay ex-employee Sh1.4m in mortgage dispute
By Mate Tongola 12 hours ago
Business
Government will lose Sh22b in nightclubs' crackdown, association says

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.