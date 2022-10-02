Premium

KRA to auction luxury cars at Mombasa port

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Oct 02, 2022
Luxury motor vehicles impounded by KRA at the Port of Mombasa in  April 2019. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to auction hundreds of luxury motor vehicles and other assorted goods imported by traders and individuals who failed to pay tax.

The goods have overstayed at the Mombasa Port and KRA says it will put them under the hammer should the owners fail to pay the required tax within 30 days.

In a public notice Friday, the taxman invited interested bidders to view the goods and vehicles at the Kilindini Harbor ahead of the planned auction.

The goods, which are in 572 lots, are mainly high-end cars, household items and machinery.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, notice is given that unless the undermentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse, Kilindini within 30 days of this notice, they may be sold by public auction on 2 November 2022,” said KRA chief manager in charge of port operations Rosemary Mureithi.

Impounded luxury motor vehicles at the KRA Customs Warehouse at the Port of Mombasa, in January 2018. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

“Interested buyers may view the goods...on October 31 and November 1 during office hours.”

Goods imported for domestic use and transit cargo to Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda are among those gazetted for auctioning.

This is the latest in a string of such auctions in the last two years by KRA, underlining the economic difficulties that many traders importing cargo through the port of Mombasa are facing.

Traders have in the last three years been pleading with the KRA to give them more time to clear the goods or cut the rates to avoid their goods being auctioned.

Related Topics
Previous article
UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses
Next article
Premium
Safaricom eyes water meters
.

Similar Articles

By Steve Mkawale 1 day ago
Business
Blow to Finlays as UK court rules in compensation suit
By AP 2 days ago
Business
Inflation hits record 10 in 19 EU countries using euro
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Business
Premium Consumers face more pain as KRA inflation tax sets in today
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Safaricom eyes water meters
Business
By Brian Ngugi
24 minutes ago
CBK: DP Rigathi Gachagua wrong on Kenya's forex situation
Business
By David Njaaga
4 hours ago
Ecobank unveils programme to empower women
Business
By Jacob Ngetich
14 hours ago
Premium KRA to auction luxury cars at Mombasa port
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 day ago
UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses
Business
By AP
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 24 minutes ago
Business
Premium Safaricom eyes water meters
By David Njaaga 4 hours ago
Business
CBK: DP Rigathi Gachagua wrong on Kenya's forex situation
By Jacob Ngetich 14 hours ago
Business
Ecobank unveils programme to empower women
By AP 1 day ago
Business
UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.