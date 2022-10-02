Why inflation adjustment should not be implemented

Opinion
 By Anthony Mwangi | Oct 02, 2022

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) identifies with the current government’s manifesto: The Plan – The Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda 2022-2027.

The plan recognises and appreciates the challenges Kenyans face daily, particularly the high cost of living. It demonstrates the government’s deep understanding and commitment to developing sustainable solutions for all.

KAM remains committed to working closely with government to transform the economy.

The plan has singled out regressive taxation, bureaucracy and regulatory compliance costs as the biggest impediment to getting Kenya out of the “economic hole” we are currently in.

The starting point for the economic transformation journey is the commitment to reviewing and rationalising all business licences to cap total licensing costs at 1.5 per cent of turnover fees. As rightly articulated in the plan, enacting an administrative burden law analogous to the United States of America’s Reduction of Paperwork Act will ensure that no business spends more than four person-hours a month on tax and regulatory compliance.

Over the years, cost of doing business in Kenya continues to be a significant roadblock to economic prosperity. More specifically, the hash tax regime is a ‘zero-sum game’ that has shifted manufacturing to our East African Community (EAC) neighbours who are now exporting to Kenya.

Unfortunately, as they implement the government’s economic plan, Kenyans are now facing a new regressive taxation challenge - the proposed inflation adjustment on specific excise tax rates.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said it will adjust excise duty rates on products including petroleum, motorcycles, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water and SIM cards (which were just listed as excisable less than three months ago). The taxes will go up by 6.3 per cent, the average inflation rate for the financial year 2021-22, as determined by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The new rates are effective from October 1, 2022.

The Finance Act, 2022 increased excise tax rates by 10 per cent and 20 per cent, effective July 1, 2022. A further increase of 6.3 per cent within three months will result in a massive 16.3 per cent to 26.3 per cent cumulative tax increase in one year.

Such an increase will significantly impact on mwananchi, who is already overburdened by the ever-increasing cost of living.

The author is the chief executive of Kenya Association of Manufacturers

Related Topics
Previous article
How companies can improve employee happiness, wellbeing
Next article
How to optimise creative economy to boost growth
.

Similar Articles

By Chris Diaz 25 days ago
Opinion
Private sector looks beyond elections to growth of the economy
By John Wahome 26 days ago
Opinion
President Ruto has a chance to take Kenyans to Raila's Canaan
By Nixon Shigoli 29 days ago
Opinion
Insurance has many benefits, not just compensation
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Safaricom eyes water meters
Business
By Brian Ngugi
23 minutes ago
CBK: DP Rigathi Gachagua wrong on Kenya's forex situation
Business
By David Njaaga
4 hours ago
Ecobank unveils programme to empower women
Business
By Jacob Ngetich
14 hours ago
Premium KRA to auction luxury cars at Mombasa port
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 day ago
UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses
Business
By AP
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Purity Gatwiri 1 day ago
Opinion
How to optimise creative economy to boost growth
By Sheila Kimani Omukuba 8 days ago
Opinion
Digitising supply chains can spur MSMEs growth
By Terry Ramadhani 8 days ago
Opinion
Kemsa not a lost cause, it can deliver world-class solutions
By Crispin Achola 10 days ago
Opinion
Unpredictable tax increases hurting businesses

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.