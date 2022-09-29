Kenya seeks bigger piece of UK fresh produce market

Business
 By Jacob Ngetich | Sep 29, 2022
Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu. [PSCU, Standard]

Kenya's fresh produce exporters have been urged to take advantage of the Kenya-UK economic partnership that was signed in January 2020 to increase their market share in Britain's imports.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu said Kenya is committed to making sure the partnership bears fruit.

“We think we have done all the right things in Kenya to sustain a level of commitment to building what is necessary to foster growth to build our infrastructure, to continue to work on our ICT, our tourism infrastructure, and committing to work on value addition,” he said during a Kenya-UK trade forum in London on Monday.

Participants at the forum organised by Bramex Logistics and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) discussed the various opportunities in the economic partnership.

Statistics indicate that Kenya’s exports to the UK stood at about Sh49.5 billion. Of these, 43 per cent comprised vegetables and nine per cent were flowers.

Despite the UK being Kenya’s fifth top export destination – after Uganda, Pakistan, the US and The Netherlands – a report by Oversees Development Institute (ODI) said trade between the two nations remains relatively stagnant.

KNCCI chief executive, Mombasa Chapter, James Kitavi said the UK has been one of Kenya’s strongest trading partners.

“We need to access a larger share of this market in terms of fresh produce and what that means is that it translates to earning of foreign exchange," he said.

"We need to ensure that we push many products or facilitate trade to happen between Kenya and UK so that we can increase the revenue earned in this particular relationship.”

Mr Kitavi said there are various products that can now access the UK market duty-free after Brexit.

The forum coincided with political transitions in both Kenya and the UK.

Robin George, a partner and associate director at Boston Consulting Group that works closely with the UK government in implementing specific trade projects, said Britain is a competitive market that wants quality at the lowest price possible.

Related Topics
Previous article
Safaricom, NCBA, KCB tasked to form loan scheme for SMEs with interest rates below 10pc daily
Next article
Fight against blue economy threats earns Kenya friends
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi 1 day ago
Business
Kenya Power to purchase electric cars, to phase out fossil-powered cars
By Patrick Vidija 1 day ago
Business
Kenya's John Musunga to replace Magunda as CEO Guinness Nigeria
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja 1 day ago
Business
William Ruto's order on port takes effect, impact not yet felt
.

Latest Stories

Kenya seeks bigger piece of UK fresh produce market
Business
By Jacob Ngetich
10 minutes ago
Fight against blue economy threats earns Kenya friends
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
10 minutes ago
New asset classes emerge in Nairobi's property market
Real Estate
By Real Estate Reporter
10 minutes ago
Co-operative launches Sh750m project
Real Estate
By Moses Omusolo
10 minutes ago
Premium Loan defaulters face blacklisting as Uhuru CRB freeze ends
Business
By Brian Ngugi
10 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 10 minutes ago
Business
Premium Loan defaulters face blacklisting as Uhuru CRB freeze ends
By George Maringa 4 hours ago
Business
Safaricom, NCBA, KCB tasked to form loan scheme for SMEs with interest rates below 10pc daily
By Betty Njeru 7 hours ago
Business
Safaricom announces 50 per cent reduction in Fuliza interest charges
By Patrick Alushula 9 hours ago
Business
'Fuliza economy': Kenyans borrow Sh1.6b daily amid economic woes

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.