Kenya Power Board appoints Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera as non-executive Director

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Aug 24, 2022

Retired Justice Aaron Ringera. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (KPLC) has appointed retired Justice Aaron Ringera as its non-executive Director.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 24, the company’s acting secretary says the appointment is in accordance with the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

“The Board of Directors of The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (KPLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Gitonga Ringera E.B.S. as a non-executive Director of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association,” the press release read in part.

Justice (Rtd) Ringera is one of the country’s foremost legal minds with a career spanning over 46 years, majorly in public service.

He has served as a Judge of the Court of Appeal of Kenya, the East African Court of Justice (Appellate Division) and the High Court of Kenya in the past.

He has served as the Solicitor-General of Kenya as well as the Director and Chief Executive Officer of both the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority (KACA) and the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC).

He has also served in and chaired College and Polytechnic Boards and Councils, worked as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, and practised law in a private capacity. He holds Master’s (LL.M) and Bachelor’s (LL.B) degrees in law from the University of Nairobi.

He also holds a Diploma in Comparative and International Law of Human Rights from the International Institute of Comparative and International Law of Human Rights, Strasbourg, France, and a Certificate of Study from The Hague Academy of International Law.

He is a Chartered Arbitrator and an accredited mediator of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of London with experience in commercial arbitration. Justice (Rtd) Ringera has served in various Presidential and Ministerial Taskforces and Committees.

He was a member of the Taskforce on the Review of Power Purchase Agreements as well as the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Report of the Presidential Taskforce on Review of Power Purchase Agreements.

He is the Chairman of the FKF Caretaker Committee and a recipient of several Awards and Honours.

.

