× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Embu, Garissa counties drastically improve revenue collection

NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 26th 2021

Embu and Garissa counties have drastically increased their revenue collection from 2013/14 Financial Year, Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) said on Wednesday.

According to CRA, Embu and Garissa have grown Own Revenue Source by 254 and 202 per cent respectively. From the same analysis, 15 counties including Tana River, West Pokot, Lamu, Kirinyaga, Mombasa, Nandi, Kiambu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Makueni, Kakamega, Tharaka-Nithi and Nyandarua more than doubled their revenue over the first six years of devolution.

Speaking on the sidelines of Counties Own Source of Revenue report launch in Nairobi, CRA commissioner Dr Irene Koech also noted a decline in revenue collection in Busia, Wajir, Homa Bay and Mandera counties.

Nairobi County on the other side, although raising the highest own source revenue has grown by less than one per cent in the first six years of devolution. The commissioner however noted that the county has a potential to finance 40 per cent of its budget.

KEEP READING

 Kiambaa mini poll litmus test for Uhuru, Ruto

 Mt Nyiragongo volcano eruption: More than 170 children still missing

 Residents shocked to find coffin on man's doorstep

 DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic

Narok County collects more than one billion shillings annually similar to city counties. Notable is Samburu County that has surpassed its estimated potential while Isiolo, Laikipia and Baringo are among the counties that collect more than 40 per cent of their estimated revenue potential. The potential is based on a study conducted by the National Treasury in 2018 which projected that the counties OSR potential is at Sh172 billion per annum

“County government’s main own-source revenue streams are business permits, property-related revenue and vehicle parking fees,” she says.

“Agriculture- dominated counties are disadvantaged by the narrowness of their significant revenue stream cess, which accounts for only 3 per cent of total county collections.”

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

RELATED VIDEOS

New Democratic Party, TND announces it will field a presidential candidate for 2022 elections

Moise Katumbi nominated as presidential candidate for the November poll in DRC

News police aircraft are in the country Police to buy more anti riot gears to tame CORD protesters

Share this story
Beware of that career landmine question
Usually, these potential hires end up underselling their worth as the terms of pay where they're seeking employment may be different.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self
Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts

By Fredrick Obura | 15 hours ago

African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts
KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps

By Fredrick Obura | 16 hours ago

KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps
Parking fee defaulters, KRA wants pictures of your number plates

By Fredrick Obura | 19 hours ago

Parking fee defaulters, KRA wants pictures of your number plates
Revamped Kenya Meat Commission targets export market

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Revamped Kenya Meat Commission targets export market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC