Embu, Garissa counties drastically improve revenue collection
NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 26th 2021
Embu and Garissa counties have drastically increased their revenue collection from 2013/14 Financial Year, Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) said on Wednesday.
According to CRA, Embu and Garissa have grown Own Revenue Source by 254 and 202 per cent respectively. From the same analysis, 15 counties including Tana River, West Pokot, Lamu, Kirinyaga, Mombasa, Nandi, Kiambu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Makueni, Kakamega, Tharaka-Nithi and Nyandarua more than doubled their revenue over the first six years of devolution.
Speaking on the sidelines of Counties Own Source of Revenue report launch in Nairobi, CRA commissioner Dr Irene Koech also noted a decline in revenue collection in Busia, Wajir, Homa Bay and Mandera counties.
Nairobi County on the other side, although raising the highest own source revenue has grown by less than one per cent in the first six years of devolution. The commissioner however noted that the county has a potential to finance 40 per cent of its budget.
Narok County collects more than one billion shillings annually similar to city counties. Notable is Samburu County that has surpassed its estimated potential while Isiolo, Laikipia and Baringo are among the counties that collect more than 40 per cent of their estimated revenue potential. The potential is based on a study conducted by the National Treasury in 2018 which projected that the counties OSR potential is at Sh172 billion per annum
“County government’s main own-source revenue streams are business permits, property-related revenue and vehicle parking fees,” she says.
“Agriculture- dominated counties are disadvantaged by the narrowness of their significant revenue stream cess, which accounts for only 3 per cent of total county collections.”
