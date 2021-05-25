African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts
NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 25th 2021
The need to get a Covid-19 vaccine certificate before you travel to any African country or abroad could become a reality over the next 12 months.
BlueBird Aviation General Manager Hussein Mohammed however projects that it would take a little longer for African airlines to fly across borders due to low vaccination rates across the continent.
“If most of the people were vaccinated, it makes it easier for airlines because you have sufficient passenger load that is free to travel. The downside is the adoption of the Covid Vaccine passport worldwide,” he said.
“We cannot act unilaterally. Kenya cannot say we require all passengers to have a Covid-19 passport while Rwanda, UK or Australia don’t require it, then what we will have is that passengers will avoid your airline and go to an airline that will accept Covid-ve test results.”
KEEP READING
Kenya’s Dr Jemimah Kariuki wins 2021 Global Health Award
India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14
Covid-19: 14 succumb to virus as 111 more people test positive
No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught
He said developed nations such as the US have already achieved 70 per cent vaccination of the adult population - who have received their first dose of the vaccine while close to 40 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
The aviation boss said introducing Covid-ve vaccine passports in such jurisdictions is possible compared to Kenya or Africa where many people are yet to get vaccinated.
“Here is a situation that will take 12 months or more for 70 per cent of the adult population to be fully vaccinated. We have to be able to be comparable to developed countries. Until we reach such a time when we are comparable to these developed countries, honestly, the Covid Passport is not yet an option for most of Africa,” he noted.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Mr Mohammed sees a combination requiring passengers to produce Covid-19 certificates showing that they are fully vaccinated and those with Covid-ve results before boarding a flight.
“I see that for the next 12 months and probably beyond, that there might be a consensus among people in the aviation industry worldwide agreeing on a specific Covid passport requirement for all travels,” said Mohammed.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%
HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray
Bashir company recently won Sh2.53b tender dealsDCI detectives are now seeking to trace the money movement in Mohamed Bashir’s accounts.
Kenya’s Dr Jemimah Kariuki wins 2021 Global Health AwardAs the pandemic progressed, every time she would go to a hospital, she would notice that the number of women coming to the hospital was getting fewer.
MOST READ
Raila lays ground for Uhuru's June 1 visit
POLITICS
- Donald Kipkorir quits politics, says ours lacks integrity
POLITICS
- Open graves haunt homeless Makueni residents
EASTERN
- Friends now use social media to seek release of Kenyan held in Saudi Arabia
COUNTIES
By Daniel Chege
- Ignoring judge's wig, what will Justice Martha Koome’s style be?
NATIONAL
- Drama in Migori, widow evicted from land by sister-in-law
NYANZA