The 'Secret Weapon' for business success

The number of super-rich individuals in Kenya is one of the fastest-growing in the world.

These are the people who have created remarkable successful businesses or had lucrative careers and investments.

It is predicted that the number of millionaires will grow by 80 per cent over the next 10 years, with 7,500 new millionaires set to be created. While many factors play a role in the making of a successful business person, learning some of the secrets of successful CEOs locally and internationally, will lift the trajectory of your career and speed your progress in business:

Discipline

“Television is not real life. In real life, people actually have to leave the coffee shop and go to jobs.” - Bill Gates

What we watch on television or social media make entrepreneurship look like an easy and exciting journey. While it can be, it is hard work. Don’t get caught up in the narrative around self-employment. It’s going to take a lot of discipline to make your dreams a reality.

Strong work ethic

“Work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you.”- Mark Cuban

Billionaire Mark Cuban is the owner of Dallas Mavericks. Yet he still wakes up early and stays up late working. We are constantly told not to compare ourselves with others or to only be in competition with ourselves. In reality, it is easier said than done. Cuban offers this hack, because if your success could be taken by someone else, wouldn’t you double down to earn what’s yours and protect everything you’ve worked so hard for?

Find your service lane

“The power of service.” Oprah Winfrey.

That is the mogul’s answer to what makes for a successful business. This is not about selflessness but self-discovery. When Oprah asserted that she’d “only do shows that were in alignment with [her] truth,” she became truly successful. She references best-selling author Gary Zukav, who believes that you have to be aware of what you’re good at and what you’re therefore meant to do. That’s what you’re in service of.

Innovation

“Don’t bother to have a plan at all. All that stuff about planning -- throw that out.”- Eric Schmidt, former CEO and current executive chairman of Google

“It seems to me that it’s all about opportunity and making your own luck. You study the most successful people, and they work hard and they take advantage of opportunities that come that they don’t know are going to happen to them. You cannot plan innovation, you cannot plan invention. All you can do is try very hard to be in the right place and be ready,” he says.

Always quality

“Focus. Do your work as if it is your last because word of mouth referrals are powerful.”- Emmanuel Jambo, photographer.

Try to constantly reinvent yourself. “Things change and as such, it is critical to constantly evolve, keep up with new trends, in my case with style and fashion. By focusing on your craft, you could be keeping revenue flowing, and be more productive with your time,” he says.

Dream

“Draw a vision board and next to it a process map.”- Caroline Kinoti, fashion designer

In every decision you make on how you spend your time and resources, keep checking whether you are still on the right path.

“If you do this, you will remain unstoppable. Create a realistic and achievable vision for your business, one that translates into actual growth. Remember to keep it simple for example, I use sticky notes, write it in my own way and paste them on my dressing mirror. This way I see them every morning. When I accomplish one, I pull it out,” she says.

Passion

“Whatever ideas give you sleepless nights is something you need to do.” TerryAnne Chebet, entrepreneur

“My idea for Keyara Botanicals began as a dream but I would wake up in the middle of the night with ideas on how I wanted the product to look, what names I was considering for my products, or what solutions I wanted to create for skincare issues. Until today, everything I give my time to, whether consulting in communications, public relations or moderating a gig, these are things that I am passionate about, and I do with excellence, because I enjoy them,” she says.

