× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation

NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 19th 2021
Comarco Tag boat towing barge carrying two Rubber Tyred Gantley cranes under Kenya Revenue Authority mobile scanner spotted at the Likoni Ferry Channel on Monday, 17 May 2021, while leaving the port of Mombasa to the port of Lamu. The towing tag will be cruising at a speed of 5 to 6 knots and is expected to arrive on Tuesday early afternoon. President Uhuru Kenyatta will commission the new Lamu Port on 20th May 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has finalised plans to enhance trade facilitation and fast-track cargo clearance at the New Lamu Port ahead of its launch.

Lamu Port starts operations on Thursday with the arrival of two vessels - Mv Cap Carmel and Mv Seago Bremerhavel.

Both ships will arrive from Mombasa and Dar-es-Salaam ports and dock at the new harbour on Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead government officials and players in the maritime industry in commissioning the first berth as minimal operations start.

This signals the start of commercial activity at the Lamu Port, known for its deep and long berths that can accommodate big ships.

KEEP READING

 Coast angles for jobs and business in new Lamu port

 KRA must ease tax filing to boost revenues

 Taxman erred by exposing taxpayers’ personal details

 Israel firm among four start-ups to pilot smart solutions at Konza

In a statement, the Kenya Revenue Authority said its office in Lamu has been equipped with the necessary infrastructure including connectivity to access all the Customs, KENTRADE and Kenya Ports Authority systems.

The Authority says it has also deployed a team of experienced officers at the Lamu Port to clear the two Maersk shipping line vessels namely Cap-Carmel and Mv Seago Bremerhaven expected to make maiden calls at the new Lamu Port on Thursday.

The estimated time of arrival (ETA) for Cap-Carmel at the Lamu Port is 5 am, which will thereafter sail to the Port of Salalah in Oman.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

On the other hand, MV Seago Bremerhaven is expected to arrive the Port of Lamu on Friday at 0600 hrs.

The two vessels shall be accorded preferential Pre-Arrival Clearance through the new Integrated Customs Management system (iCMS) which is already installed at the Lamu Port.

To facilitate safe evacuation of transit cargo to Ethiopia and South Sudan, the Authority has completed the geo-fencing of the twin Corridors of the Lamu – Garsen – Witu – Hola – Garrissa – Modika – Modogashe – Isiolo -Moyale and Lamu – Garsen – Witu – Hola – Garissa – Thika – Isiolo - Moyale.

Similarly, the Authority has geo-fenced Lamu-Mombasa corridor to facilitate transhipment cargo. These corridors are important arteries that will link the Northern Corridor to South Sudan.

A team from KRA’s Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking (RECTS) unit has already being deployed at the Port to ensure that all trucks transporting the cargo through the Port are armed with seals to track and monitor all transit/transhipment cargo through the Port of Lamu.

Additionally, a mobile scanner has been deployed at the facility to promote non-intrusive inspection of all the goods being imported through Lamu Port.  

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Uongozi wa Sultani katika jamii ya Wasomali

Share this story
Why Waiguru failed to testify in NYS funds theft case
The magistrate said it would be “unfair” for the session to continue while the accused was still mourning his legal rep.
KCB dent Mathare United's relegation survival hopes
A second-half match-winner by Derrick Otanga's gave Frank Ouna a rude welcome back to the top flight after KCB confined Mathare United to a 2-1 defeat

MOST READ

Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced
Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced

NYANZA

By James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts

By Kamau Muthoni | 6 hours ago

Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts
Lanet Airport will be ready in August next year, says agency

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 8 hours ago

Lanet Airport will be ready in August next year, says agency
IMF revises Kenya’s growth to 6.3 per cent on increased infections

By Dominic Omondi | 23 hours ago

IMF revises Kenya’s growth to 6.3 per cent on increased infections
Dock workers polls rocked by wrangles

By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Dock workers polls rocked by wrangles

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC