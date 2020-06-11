×
County gets Sh200m concrete crusher

By Mose Sammy | November 2nd 2020 at 12:10:25 GMT +0300

Gatundia Concrete Limited Director Samwel Munyua, Chief Adminstrative Secretary Industrialization Lawrence Karanja (second left) and Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi (second right) listen as Gatundia Crush Plant controller Maurice Wekesa explains how the 150tonne per hour capacity plant operates [PHOTO:Mose Sammy]

The cost of construction for road works and housing in five counties is set to go down following the opening of an ultra-modern concrete crusher in Laikipia west.

Gatundia concrete crusher was officially opened on Sunday within Rumuruti area paving way for contractors to get building materials from the site which is near them.

Read More

The private project estimated at over Sh 200 million has been funded by Italy's Exim and Family bank.
Among the counties set to benefit from readily available materials are Laikipia, Samburu, Nyandarua, parts of Baringo, and Nakuru counties.
Built on a 50-acre piece of land, it can grind over 150 tonnes of stones per hour, making it one of the largest in East and Central Africa.
The project was officially launched by Trade and Industry Chief Administrative secretary Lawrence Karanja and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi among other leaders.
Area leaders who graced the opening hailed the new development saying it would create hundreds of jobs for local youths.
They promised to join hands with the investors by the way of providing incentives through cheap loans to the youths and also small scale manufacturers.
Residents have in the past been getting building concrete materials from Nakuru county which is some 200-300 kilometer far.

The project has so far employed some 100 local youths from both Laikipia and Nyandarua counties.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said that the county has partnered with local banks among them Kenya Commercial Bank Foundation to offer loans estimated at Sh2 billion.

The loans he said would be paid at seven per cent interests.

Gatundia Concrete Limited director Samuel Njoroge noted that the initiative was aimed at making sure that local investors had access to building material at cheap prices.

 "We have in the past been getting these materials from Nakuru and other counties. That is why we found it wise to build our crusher to serve the five counties that have been suffering" he noted.

