×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government issues notice for firms to provide details of key shareholders by January

By Wainaina Wambu | October 31st 2020 at 18:29:28 GMT +0300

All companies have until January next year to submit to the government names of their key owners or controlling entities.

This is a move to enforce the law and create transparency in shareholding of firms as the State cracks down on illicit cash flows such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

Read More

Business Registration Services (BRS) Director General Kenneth Gathuma granted companies up to January 31, 2021 for preparation of beneficial ownership registers. 

The registers are important as they help distinguish real businesses from shell companies and those in illicit activities.

“The Beneficial Ownership Register will create greater transparency in the ownership of companies in Kenya and support the government in the fight against corruption, money laundering and financing of terrorism,” Mr Gathuma said in a statement. 

He said companies should register within 30 days of the register’s preparation and notify the registrar within 14 days of any change in ownership information.

“Failure to comply with this requirement makes it an offence to the company and every officer of the company who is in default,” the notice said.

Companies have been known to have major shareholders listed under nominee accounts whose beneficiaries are hard to trace.

BRS is mandated to oversee operations of the Companies Registry and the overall implementation of the Companies Act, 2015 which operationalised the Beneficial Ownership E-Register.

The Companies Act, 2015 and the Companies (Beneficial Information) Regulations, 2020 require all firms registered under the Act to keep a register of beneficial owners and lodge the same with the Registrar of Companies.

Failure to comply may lead to the company and each officer in default being fined up to Sh500,000. 

According to the Act, a beneficial owner holds at least 10 per cent of the issued share of the company, exercises at least 10 per cent of the voting rights, can appoint or remove a director or has much sway in control of the company.

Details required by the State for the beneficial owner include full names, birth certificate number and ID card number.

Contacts, occupation or profession, nature of ownership or control and details as to when they became or ceased to be beneficial owners are also required. 

Experts such as KPMG, however, say implementation of the law may face challenges.

“For instance, we note that companies are required to take reasonable steps to identify their beneficial owners. The challenge with such a requirement is that it leaves a lot of leeway for interpretation as to what constitutes ‘reasonable steps’,” said the global tax firm in an analysis of the beneficial information regulations.

“This requirement may therefore not effectively impact on the objective of the regulations.” 

A report by the Tax Justice Network says this year 81 jurisdictions have laws requiring beneficial ownership to be registered with a government authority, up from 34 in 2018.

Related Topics
Business Registration Services KPMG
Share this story
Previous article
Five suspected bhang peddlers arretsed in Eldoret
Next article
Advantage Kisumu All Stars in FKF Premier League play-offs

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Player value will fall by 18 per cent post-COVID
Player value will fall by 18 per cent post-COVID

LATEST STORIES

Walker's homecoming strike gives Man City win at Sheffield United
Walker's homecoming strike gives Man City win at Sheffield United

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

4 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

12 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

13 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

24 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Cougars: Robbing the cradle or true love?

Cougars: Robbing the cradle or true love?
Lydiah Nyawira 8 hours ago
Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals

Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals
The Conversation 10 hours ago
Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans

Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 11 hours ago
Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners

Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners
Wainaina Wambu 20 hours ago

Read More

KRA seizes illegal sugar worth Sh2 million

Business News

KRA seizes illegal sugar worth Sh2 million

KRA seizes illegal sugar worth Sh2 million

Residents underscore importance of donkey as a source of livelihoods

Business News

Residents underscore importance of donkey as a source of livelihoods

Residents underscore importance of donkey as a source of livelihoods

MPs query millions spent in procuring food, accommodation for IEBC bosses

Business News

MPs query millions spent in procuring food, accommodation for IEBC bosses

MPs query millions spent in procuring food, accommodation for IEBC bosses

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.