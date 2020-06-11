×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New rules on pensions get backing

By James Wanzala | October 31st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Housing & Urban Development PS Charles Hinga Mwaura and Octagon Africa Group CEO Fred Waswa. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Investors in the property and pension sectors have welcomed the new mortgage regulations that allow the use of retirement savings for house purchase.

The Retirement Benefits Act was recently amended to allow members of retirement benefit schemes to utilise a proportion of their accrued savings to purchase a residential house.

“This mortgage loan regulation is a good incentive for members to save knowing that as much as they are saving for their long-term objective, retirement, there is an immediate intervention when they want to acquire a house for themselves,” said Octagon Africa Group chief executive Fred Waswa during a three-day consultative investment conference in Nairobi that brought together various stakeholders.

Read More

“This conference is for us to put our heads together and come up with administrative actions to assist the trustees in the implementation of this new regulation.”

Related Topics
Retirement Benefits Act Pension Scheme
Share this story
Previous article
KQ boss draws fire on new flight plan
Next article
Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tenants oppose KPA pension scheme plan to sell houses
Tenants oppose KPA pension scheme plan to sell houses

LATEST STORIES

General Karangi’s close shave with rowdy boda bodas
General Karangi’s close shave with rowdy boda bodas

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

3 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

11 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

12 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

23 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why I won't be marrying my best friend

Why I won't be marrying my best friend
Beryl Wanga Itindi 13 minutes ago
Relationships and social media publicity: Will it always end in tears?

Relationships and social media publicity: Will it always end in tears?
Kirsten Kanja 13 minutes ago
Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners

Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners
Wainaina Wambu 13 minutes ago
Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell

Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell
Joackim Bwana 12 hours ago

Read More

KQ boss draws fire on new flight plan

Business

KQ boss draws fire on new flight plan

KQ boss draws fire on new flight plan

Two Karuturi directors file suit against receivers over property

Business

Two Karuturi directors file suit against receivers over property

Two Karuturi directors file suit against receivers over property

Kenyan firm out of KenGen project

Business

Kenyan firm out of KenGen project

Kenyan firm out of KenGen project

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.