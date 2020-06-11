×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Holders of unclaimed assets ordered to surrender report

By Fredrick Obura | October 27th 2020 at 11:14:14 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Holders of unclaimed assets have until Sunday to submit reports to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA).

In a notice appearing in local dailies, the authority wants the amounts in the report to tally with funds credited at unclaimed assets trust fund accounts.

Section 33 of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Act provides for penalties for failure to remit unclaimed funds and reports to the authority. There is however no deadline for claims on unclaimed financial assets held by the authority.

The Authority commenced receiving unclaimed financial assets from holders six years ago and reuniting the unclaimed financial assets process with beneficiaries in 2016.

Read More

“Although there has been the improvement of the reunification rate of assets with the beneficiaries over the last three years, the rate is significantly slow standing at 1.5 per cent of receipts as of June last year,” notes Auditor General Office in a report for the year ended June 30, 2019.

The management attributed the slow pace to the Unclaimed Financial Assets (UFA) Regulations, 2016 which do not support the reunifications.

“In the circumstances, the Authority is not meeting its mandate of tracing unclaimed assets from holders and reunifying the assets with the beneficiaries.”

According to the latest financial report from the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA), the total value of unclaimed assets held by the State stands at Sh13.3 billion as at the end of September 2020, up from Sh10 billion recorded in 2018.

“During the year under review, the Authority scaled efforts to ensure compliance by the holders of unclaimed financial assets through issuance of Surrender notices to all holders, began inspection of holder’s books on reporting and instituting the necessary structures, systems and procedures to guide the process,” said UFAA Chief Executive John Mwangi in a statement accompanying the results. 

“These efforts yielded a growth of the fund to the current value of Sh13.3 billion in cash, 539.77 million share units from various counters and 1,489 safe deposit boxes reported to the fund,” said Mwangi.

The Authority spent Sh635 million from the Sh722 million budget for the 2018/2019 financial year. This included Sh157 million carried forward from the previous year, Sh207 million in direct disbursement from the exchequer and Sh354 million drawn from the Authority’s trust fund with the approval of the National Treasury. 

In addition to this, the agency reported Sh1.1 billion in investment income, up from Sh971 million the previous year with the money recorded as surplus that was carried forward for budgetary commitments in the 2019/2020 financial year.     

According to the UFAA financial results, Sh22.9 billion worth of shares and Sh18.4 million in unit trusts have not been surrendered to the Authority, even as the fund managers have made the statutory reporting.

Related Topics
Auditor General Unclaimed Financial Assets
Share this story
Previous article
Pigamingi: When the difference between 163 and 168 is 30!
Next article
Youth unemployment puzzle requires innovative solutions

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Explainer: Journey to liquidate ‘abandoned’ shares only beginning
Explainer: Journey to liquidate ‘abandoned’ shares only beginning

LATEST STORIES

Ruto raised our flag higher at ‘invite only’ BBI launch, says Kositany
Ruto raised our flag higher at ‘invite only’ BBI launch, says Kositany

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

7 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

19 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

21 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 2 hours ago
How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash
Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market

From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market
Wainaina Wambu 4 hours ago
What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump

What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump
Macharia Kamau 5 hours ago

Read More

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

Business News

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

Business News

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

More airlines to fold as IATA revises downwards Africa’s traffic forecast

Business News

More airlines to fold as IATA revises downwards Africa’s traffic forecast

More airlines to fold as IATA revises downwards Africa’s traffic forecast

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.