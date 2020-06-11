Counties linked to new fibre network

The government is upscaling fibre-optic connectivity between national and county governments to stimulate economic growth. This is aimed at improving information exchange.

ICT and Innovation Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng said the government will facilitate adoption of digital technologies to improve delivery of public services through the national fibre-optic backbone infrastructure.

“In Busia County alone, we have connected nine offices, departments and institutions as part of the Last Mile County Connectivity Project and Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres,” he said in Busia over the weekend.

Mr Ochieng said Internet Protocol phones had been distributed to all county and sub-county headquarters and the State telephone directory shared with various offices to improve communication.

Busia Prison, he said, was now conducting virtual court sessions in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. “Installation of digital learning programme devices has been completed in 432 schools in Busia,” he said.

He said there are 195 the constituency innovation hubs initiatives countrywide, with Busia County accounting for 10 sites.

The PS, who distributed ICT equipment to Busia Ajira Youth Empowerment Centre, said close to 700,000 Kenyans are working on digital and digitally-enabled jobs under Ajira Digital Programme and constituency innovation hubs.