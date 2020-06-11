×
NMS to repair 74 more grounded County vehicles in two months

By Josphat Thiong'o | October 10th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will in the next two months repair 74 county government vehicles and plant equipment that were left to rot.

This is after the successful rehabilitation of 83 vehicles that had been grounded at the government garage in Industrial Area for the past eight years.

The repairs, which cost Sh22 million, were done in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi (right) said he has recruited an additional 22 artisans and mechanics from retired members of the KDF to assist the technical personnel.

“The vehicles will bolster service delivery in the respective sectors,” said Badi.

The vehicles and machines to be fixed include 10 ambulances, 20 light vehicles, 22 trucks and 22 plant and light equipment for road works.

During the first phase, the NMS and KDF repaired 21 tippers, 24 fire engines, six ambulances, three hydraulic platforms for the street-lighting programme, two scrub street sweepers and two graders.

“The privately contracted garages were taking too long to do repairs and at a high cost. That is why we intervened,” Badi said.

