';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Investors eye gold mining business

By Nathan Ochunge | August 31st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (centre) holds a carrier bag with Sh1.4m which was donated by the national government to families which lost their loved ones following a tragic accident in Kaburengu. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Multi-national companies are showing interest in gold mining business in Kenya after the government agreed to the setting up of a processing plant in Kakamega County.

The plant will serve miners from Siaya, Kakamega, Migori, Kisii and Vihiga counties.

Lirhanda corridor

Different investors have submitted their bids for gold mining licence along the Lirhanda corridor that has over 1.31 million ounces of gold deposits valued at Sh171 billion.

SEE ALSO: Devolution under siege, claims governors

Already, the county has a 10-acre land for construction of the factory at Lidambiza in Ikolomani sub-County. The title deed has been given to Mining and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes.

The national government has also provided Sh50 million for fencing off the land.

The latest to show interest in the gold mining business is Bai Yuehwa, a Chinese investor who visited the site yesterday accompanied by governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

“I am appealing to the government to give me the opportunity to fast track gold mining in this county. If I get this opportunity, I will ensure local residents get majority of the jobs at the factory,” Bai said.

Shown interest

SEE ALSO: Church of God founder Bishop Makhoha dead

London-based Shanta Mining Company has also shown interest in constructing the factory.

Governor Oparanya said his administration was keen on engaging an investor who will construct and operationalise the factory within six months.

“A processing factory in Kakamega will boost to our local economy because miners from other counties will bring gold here,” Oparanya said. 

Related Topics
Wycliffe Oparanya Kakamega County Gold Mining
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Uhuru’s kitenge shirts a boost for local textiles

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Family puzzled by girls going blind on their 12th birthday
Family puzzled by girls going blind on their 12th birthday

LATEST STORIES

ODM inciting MCAs to impeach me, says Governor Obado
ODM inciting MCAs to impeach me, says Governor Obado

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study
Kepher Otieno 10 hours ago
Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account

Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account
Kevine Omollo 11 hours ago
Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Pooja Kotedia 11 hours ago
Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about

Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about
Mercy Kahenda and Saada Hassan 20 hours ago

Read More

Bar owners worried about business future

Business

Bar owners worried about business future

Bar owners worried about business future
Forty percent of Americans back Trump executive order on TikTok: Poll

Business

Forty percent of Americans back Trump executive order on TikTok: Poll

Forty percent of Americans back Trump executive order on TikTok: Poll
How a manufacturer saved his employees jobs, after turning to home furniture

Business

How a manufacturer saved his employees jobs, after turning to home furniture

How a manufacturer saved his employees jobs, after turning to home furniture
Captainless WTO in troubled water with no land in sight

Business

Captainless WTO in troubled water with no land in sight

Captainless WTO in troubled water with no land in sight
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.