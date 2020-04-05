Investors eye gold mining business

SEE ALSO: Devolution under siege, claims governorsAlready, the county has a 10-acre land for construction of the factory at Lidambiza in Ikolomani sub-County. The title deed has been given to Mining and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes. The national government has also provided Sh50 million for fencing off the land. The latest to show interest in the gold mining business is Bai Yuehwa, a Chinese investor who visited the site yesterday accompanied by governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. “I am appealing to the government to give me the opportunity to fast track gold mining in this county. If I get this opportunity, I will ensure local residents get majority of the jobs at the factory,” Bai said.
