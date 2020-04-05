';
CS Balala orders probe into harassment of tourist at Ol Jogi Conservancy

By Sara Okuoro | July 20th 2020 at 11:03:42 GMT +0300

The Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala (pictured above) has ordered Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to launch probe into the harassment of Mordecai Ogada on Sunday at Ol Jogi Conservancy, Laikipia County.

It is alleged that Ogada was harassed by armed private rangers while on a game drive with his children on a public road.

"The Government of Kenya and my Ministry will not condone any undue harassment or intimidation of Kenyans who are going about their normal businesses and enjoying their God-given heritage by anyone," said CS Balala.

SEE ALSO: Hotels add safety to menu as economy partially reopens

The CS emphasised that no discriminatory harassment if any nature in and around private conservatives and in any tourism facility in the country will be tolerated by the Government.

Kenyans have been urged to report incidents of harassment or intimidation, with facts, for action to be taken.

