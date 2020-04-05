SEE ALSO: Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter lossVolkswagen China chief Stephan Woellenstein said the automaker’s sales in the second half this year will likely be level with same period last year, though a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak lends uncertainty. The firm expects the market’s sales of new energy vehicles, which include all-battery vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, will reach 1 million units this year, Woellenstein said at a briefing. The Wolfsburg-based company has local joint ventures with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, China FAW Group Corp Ltd, and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd, and is building plants based on its MEB platform which it has said enables the efficient production of various electric vehicle models. Volkswagen said it would invest 2.1 billion euros ($2.39 billion) in partner JAC and battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd.