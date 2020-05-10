Major minerals register decline casting doubt on viability of the sector
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The value of titanium ores produced in Kwale reduced to Sh19.6 billion in 2019 from Sh20.3 billion. The ores have in the recent years grown to be the largest mineral that Kenya exports, accounting for about 66 per cent of the sector earnings. Base Titanium, which runs the Kwale operation, said the reduction in the quantity of titanium ores produced was affected by the migration from one end of the mine to another following depletion of resources. Put under care “Mining volume (was) lower due to the transition to the South Dune ore body following depletion of the Central Dune,” said the company when it published its results for the six-month period to December 2019. While production levels might recover once the firms settles at the new mine, the dune has a life of less than three years and if the firm does not get approvals to look for titanium ores in other areas, earnings from the minerals could drop to zero in three years’ time. Gold production was affected when one of the big producers in the country put its mines under care and maintenance as it sought a strategic partner. Goldplat, which operates the Kilimapesa gold mine in Narok County, stopped production of gold in May last year and commenced the search for a partner who it expects will pump money into the mine and restart production. While Kenya is not a major producer of gold, earnings from the mineral declined from Sh2 billion in 2018 to Sh1.4 billion in 2019. Soda ash earnings fell after a cut back in production due to a tiff between Tata Chemicals and Kajiado County over land rates. Earnings from soda ash dipped to Sh5.1 billion in 2019 from Sh6.9 billion. Kajiado has been demanding Sh17 billion for the 240,000 acres in Magadi where Tata produces the mineral.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.