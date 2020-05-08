Landlords in high-end estates count losses as rents now decline
SEE ALSO: Tenants want tighter controls on landlordsLast month, Treasury ruled out suggestions that the government should be compelled to waive rental payments for tenants whose income has been impacted by the pandemic. Compared to last year, Kitisuru saw rental yields fall the sharpest by 7.7 per cent, followed by Loresho (7.3 per cent), Spring Valley (6.5 per cent) and Lavington (3.4 per cent). In other estates however, landlords have seen an increase in rental yields. Gigiri, Kilimani, Langata and Rigeways recorded a marginal increase in rental yields.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Land prices similarly fell across both suburbs and satellite towns in the first quarter of this year, sustaining the decline recorded in previous quarters. Gigiri, Kilimani, Langata and Upper Hill reported a decline of between 1.6 and 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. Land prices in Thika, Kiserian and Ruaka similarly went down in the period under review.
SEE ALSO: Landlords stare at massive dip in rentals incomesHassanali said in the short term, landlords and agents will be pressured to offer rent discounts and freezes as the stay-at-home orders are extended and economic activity remains low. Hassanali however said despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, there could be an opportunity for investors if the situation is well managed and there is a gradual recovery in the economy “The COVID-19 pandemic has left some landowners with unexpectedly limited liquidity and as a result we may see a bigger supply in land moving forward,” she said. [email protected]
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.