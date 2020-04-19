Generosity need not have noisy strings attached
SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedYou see the way it generally works is that at bare minimum, the typical do-gooder will have eyes trained on getting something in return. Doing good for good’s sake is an alien concept for many. That is why these so-called philanthropists will always insist on having their faces or names printed on packaging of donations. For good measure, a few will be involved for social media. How would the world not know about this? No wonder the easiest way to declare political ambitions this side of the world is by doing a whirlwind tour of churches in the chosen jurisdiction donating things, or getting soccer teams to bout for a few balls and a set of uniforms, and so on. The bottom-line is – do something that looks like philanthropy. Nothing shows that you want something in return more eloquently. Of course, prospective voters will take notice, and not long after, the incumbent will dispatch emissaries over to gauge your interest in his seat or offer a compromise — a membership of a committee or award of a tender to fix some road, if only to dissuade you from running.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Ever wondered why aspirants’ freebies will always have their names on it — T-shirts, reflector jackets, leso, name it? It is quid pro quo. Remember those images of inner wear with names and image of a political aspirant that circulated online at the height of the last general elections? What about the more recent audacious act by a women representative who had the guts to deodorise sanitary towels she was donating to needy schoolgirls with her name and pretty face? It is very rare that the moneyed amongst us will walk in the humanitarian footsteps of the Chinese mogul. It clearly does not make sense to them, hence the loud whispers questioning the glaring absence of wealthy sons and daughters of the land and concern about silence of most of the political leadership.
SEE ALSO: China confirms virus spreading between humansIf at all they were to do something about it, it is unlikely to be functional donations such as masks and sanitiser or availing water and soap to keep Coronavirus at bay. Water tanks would probably be a better bet, because of ample space to emblazon not just names of the donors, but also the prized ‘honourable’ title. The typical politician would prefer buying prime time advertising space on radio and TV urging his people to stay safe put on masks, sanitise and wash their hands. At least it would score a brownie point for their political careers. Never mind that many of these urgings are out of reach of some of the people they lead and it would make more sense to avail them first. Perhaps, there is no such thing as a genuinely good person desirous of doing good to others. Don’t we all do what our leaders and their rich friends do, if only at a smaller scale. Theirs is more pronounced because more is expected of them. Haven’t they been given more? [email protected]| @butunyi
SEE ALSO: Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.