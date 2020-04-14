Missing mobile phones worth Sh120m recovered in Imara Daima, Nairobi

Cartons of recovered mobile phones

Police have recovered assorted mobile phones worth Sh120 million that went missing as they were being transported from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Eastleigh in Nairobi.The cargo was on Monday found stashed in a house in Imara Daima Estate, Nairobi.Police said the cargo went missing before it reached the intended destination and the driver could not be found last Thursday.Three days later, the vehicle was found with seven cartons but the driver is still missing. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested the wife of the driver in Machakos and she helped them recover the mobile phones last night. Teams from DCI headquarters and Buruburu were pursuing the incident.

The lorry was found dumped off Mombasa Road behind Libra House. According to police, Daniel Kivuti, 40, was to transport the 750 cartons of mobile phones from Africa Cargo Warehouse at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to another warehouse in Eastleigh. Police believe there were more players in the crime. According to sources, three lorries were transporting cargo from the warehouse but only one was diverted.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo says they are looking for more suspects in the incident.

