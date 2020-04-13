Turf war brews in security unions

A battle is brewing in the private security sector as members fight for registration of a splinter union.The turf war has seen Kenya Union of Special and Professional Guards (KUSPROG) challenge a decision by Registrar of Trade Unions Elizabeth Gicheha not to issue them with a registration certificate. Orders issued by the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu on April 9, 2020, directed the registrar to respond within 21 days as to why she had not registered the new union. KUSPROG had, in 2018, moved to court to compel the registrar to issue a certificate to recruit members and register the union. The prayers were granted but the gazettement was challenged by Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSWU).

KUSPROG officials argue they were issued with a certificate to recruit members on April 18, 2019, noting that KNPSWU does not represent the interests of all guards estimated to be over 700,000. According to court papers, KNPSWU represents 72,000 members and has signed collective bargaining agreements with only 15 security firms.

