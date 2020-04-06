Coronavirus: KAM lists companies to manufacture PPE
The national Covid-19 pandemic cases stand at 158 after 16 more people tested positive for the virus. Four more people recovered and two more died. This means that the number of people who have died of Covid-19 is six. The President said that the Ministry of Health tested 4,277 people on Monday. Other measures to contain the virus includes last week's directive banning the export of respirator masks.
Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) chief executive officer Jonah Manjari on Monday said the government had banned local manufacturers and distributors from exporting N95 AND 3 ply surgical masks "to ensure that the country has enough stock as part of its emergency plan."
