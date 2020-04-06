Coronavirus: KAM lists companies to manufacture PPE

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has released names of companies to manufacture personal protective equipment .Under the list, the association has seven firms as the manufacturers of non-woven fabrics and additional ten under those that manufacture the woven and knitted fabrics. The equipment will go a long way in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The national Covid-19 pandemic cases stand at 158 after 16 more people tested positive for the virus. Four more people recovered and two more died. This means that the number of people who have died of Covid-19 is six. The President said that the Ministry of Health tested 4,277 people on Monday. Other measures to contain the virus includes last week’s directive banning the export of respirator masks.

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) chief executive officer Jonah Manjari on Monday said the government had banned local manufacturers and distributors from exporting N95 AND 3 ply surgical masks “to ensure that the country has enough stock as part of its emergency plan.”

