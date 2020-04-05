East Africa locust swarms gather as coronavirus curbs delay pesticides
SEE ALSO: Expenses should not be a reason to spare locustsThe first invasion that terrorised farmers in a region where 20 million people struggle for food has given birth to a second wave of insects just as new-season crops are being planted. “They are very active, very voracious, and very mobile,” Ferrand said. “...If we don’t have pesticides, our planes cannot fly and people cannot spray and if we are not able to control these swarms, we will have big damage to crops.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In Kenya, FAO was now looking to secure pesticides from local sources, Ferrand said, should the delays continue. The spreading of the new coronavirus has forced governments to close their borders, reducing cargo flights and disrupting global supply chains, including the production of pesticides in Europe and Asia.
SEE ALSO: Food security fears amid warning locust invasion could growAn order of pesticides due to arrive in Somalia by the end of last month has been delayed, though Ethiopia managed to secure enough of the chemicals before cargo flights were cut back. Meanwhile, a lockdown imposed in South Africa last week has made it difficult to secure the helicopters that are crucial for locust surveillance. “We need to have mobility that is equivalent to the desert locusts, that’s what helicopters give us,” Ferrand said. The FAO has secured about Sh11.1 billion ($111 million) of funding towards fighting the swarms. But that is Sh4 billion ($40 million) less than the organisation sought and contributions have dropped off since mid-March, Ferrand said.
