Curfew should not break households’ cohesion

The curfew induced by coronavirus has brought to the fore the national love fabric that binds homes into a cohesive entity.Those families that reside in gated communities have continued to interact freely albeit cautiously, while those separated by the fence have not stopped checking on each other. “No curfew can make us discard our traditional inbuilt good neighbourliness. We can keep off the police manned roads and the streets…But we will not fail to assist each other through the fences that separate our poverty, that separate our bounties…for we are human,” said Bishop Mark Kariuki of the Deliverance Church. While the curfew has all the good intentions of keeping us safe, he adds, it should not kill our brother’s keeper traditions, where good neighbourliness has been the bane of Africanism.

SEE ALSO: Powers Matiang'i and Kagwe can use to stop virus spread

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.