Mombasa's Pride Inn hotel suspends operations leaving many jobless

Pride Inn paradise hotel employees hold prayers before heading home. The hotel suspended its operations following coronavirus pandemic (Photo/Kelvin Karani)

Over 500 employees have been left without a job following the closure of two hotels in Mombasa on Monday.

Mombasa’s Pride Inn hotel has joined a growing list of businesses that have shut due to coronavirus effects.

Also shutting down is the four-star Flamingo by Pride Inn Beach Resort and Spa, a sister hotel to Pride Inn Paradise which is located a few metres apart in Shanzu area.

During a brief ceremony characterised by special prayers at the hotel located in Shanzu, Mombasa county, Pride Inn Group Managing Director, Mr Hasnain Noorani said that they had to take the painful decision to temporarily shut down the hotel following low business levels.

''These are very depressing times for the entire world. We are facing an uncertain future owing to the effects of coronavirus that is already in our midst,'' the MD said.

Catholic Priest Fr William Baskar from Shanzu Catholic church, Imam Amu Ali (TSS Mosque) and Dr Charles Kwake of Jesus Celebration Centre (JCC) led prayers where they asked for God's intervention in helping stop COVID-19 from devastating people's way of life.

''We seek divine intervention at this time when COVID-19 is causing sleepless nights to all and sundry. Many have been infected, lives have been lost and a people's way of life turned completely upside down,'' Fr Baskar said.

Noorani said that like all law-abiding citizens of Kenya, they have had to ensure that the lives of both their guests and staff remained safe.

''Since the hotel opened its doors in 2015, we have seen the enthusiasm and zeal in which our staff have shown as they render exemplary service to guests who have found time to check-in and stay with us,'' he said.

Noorani said that as a hotel, they have weathered the storm and remain optimistic that sooner than later, things will revert to normal.

''This small gathering today is to ask God for His interventions and save us from COVID-19 that is causing untold suffering the world over,'' Noorani said.

Present during the function were Pride Inn Paradise General Manager , Ms Ann Peggy and her counterpart from Flamingo By Pride Inn, Mr Victor Shitakah.

So far, hotels in Mombasa County that have closed shop include Mombasa Serena Beach Hotel, Sai Roc, Castle Royal Hotel, and Bliss Resort.

