Loaves of bread, bunches of bananas and unopened packs of chicken products had all been tossed aside (Image: Twitter)

Shoppers who stockpiled food have been slammed after photos emerged online of out-of-date supermarket food dumped in bins.Photos of the food have been shared far and wide on social media, showing packets of bread, cheese, fresh bananas, and even burgers still in their wrapping on top of a bulging Morrison's bag next to the bins. It comes as supermarkets impose strict limits on the number of items that can be purchased and give priority to vulnerable customers in response to fury over Brits' panic buying when the pandemic began. The pictures were taken on a street in the Midlands and posted on a Facebook group with the caption: “This is what panic buying really looks like, waste, waste, and more waste", Coventry Live reported.

The photographer added: "A normal shop is all that’s needed, not only do the stores stay stocked longer, less people in said stores, win win. Just take a few minutes to think.” The pictures have caused outrage, with many users demanding to know why the food was not given to a local foodbank. One contributor asked: “Why couldn't it have been given away to someone who would have been grateful for it, rather than it being binned?”

Another said: “They now need to be fined for not using the correct recycling bin.” The photos were also shared by Derby Liberal Democrat councillor Ajit Singh Atwal – although it is not clear if he took them himself.

His tweet, which has been shared more than 7,000 times read: “To all the people in this great city of ours in Derby, if you have gone out and panic bought like a lot of you have and stacked up your houses with unnecessary items which you don't normally buy, or you have brought in more food than you need, then take a long hard look at yourself.” Earlier this week, a national business waste company warned that panic buying will result in an increased amount of food being thrown away. Mark Hall, of Business Waste, said: “At the moment there is a huge strain on supermarket supply chains to ensure there is enough food to go around during these difficult times. “People should only buy what they need, otherwise they will only be throwing a lot of it away when it all goes out of date. There’s only so much you can eat.” Many shops have now imposed limits on how many items you can buy after shelves were stripped empty because of panic buying.

Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda have set a limit of three for any item and two for essential products, such as toilet roll and handwash.

