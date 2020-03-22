New body to champion interests of aviation training institutions

A new body to champion the rights of aviation training organisations in the country has been formed.The Association of African Aviation Training Organisations (AATO) Kenya Chapter was mooted by players in the sector a few weeks ago. "Aviation training organisations face many challenges including rising costs of training, lack of uniform standards in training and harmonised syllabus, lack of effective communication with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and inspection and approval challenges,” said Dr Mugambi M'Nchebere, the current president of the African Aviation Training Organisations. The formation of Kenyan Chapter of the AATO is seen as a golden opportunity for local training schools to speak with one voice and will encourage collaboration to enhance individual capacities. The formation also comes in the wake of recent protest against Kenya Airways from sending pilots abroad for training. Activist Okiyah Omtatah moved to court two weeks ago to block KQ from sending trainee pilots to South Africa under its Ab Initio Pilot Trainee Program. Those nominated to the AATO council included representatives from flying schools and non-flying institutions but with a stake in the sector.

Those elected included Captain Joseph Ririani of the Kenya School of Flying, Dr Mugambi M'Nchebere of East Africa School of Aviation, Maj Hussein Amin of Ninety-Nine Flying School, Eng Samson Aketch of Skymax Aviation and Capt Njama of AeroSafe Africa.

