Accessing credible data still a challenge in Kenya, say experts
"One of the effective ways to make sure we generate an effective loop is to make sure we safeguard the enforcement entities around data privacy." Linet Juma, Project Officer at Local Development Research Institute. This year's open data event in Kenya was organised by a consortium of partners that include; Development Initiative, @iLabAfrica- Strathmore University, Africa Practice, Code for Africa, Map Kibera and the Local Development Research Institute. The half-day event saw stakeholders discuss the challenges in the sector and opportunities available as well as display different open data platforms available in the market. Speaking during the panel session Catherine Gicheru, Head of Code for Africa said "Open data should not only be the responsibility of the government but also the entity should make it easier for citizens to access information. There is a need for collaboration". Open Data Day is an international annual event for data enthusiasts to connect and build solutions to complex social issues together with the community by using open data. 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of Open Data Day. Over the last decade, Open Data Day has evolved from a small group of people in a few cities across the world trying to persuade their governments about the value of open data, to a community of practitioners and activists that are putting data to use for their communities globally.
