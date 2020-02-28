Fly 540 plane makes emergency landing in Turkana after engine fails

Fly 540 plane makes emergency landing at Kapese Airstrip, Turkana South, after developing mechanical problems on Friday morning; no injuries reported.

Fly 540 statement on the incident.

A Fly 540 airplane has made an emergency landing at Kapese Airstrip in Turkana South after developing mechanical problems.The aircraft had just departed from the airstrip at 9:45am on Friday when one engine failed. The pilot was forced to turn back just 5 minutes into the flight citing “mechanical issues.” All the 49 passengers and 5 crew members aboard the flight disembarked safely. There were no injuries reported. The Fly 540 flight 5Y - CGH was enroute to Wilson Airport in Nairobi from Lodwar. The airline said in a press release that the incident would cause delays in their flight schedule over the next few days.

