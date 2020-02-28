A Fly 540 airplane has made an emergency landing at Kapese Airstrip in Turkana South after developing mechanical problems.
The aircraft had just departed from the airstrip at 9:45am on Friday when one engine failed.
The pilot was forced to turn back just 5 minutes into the flight citing “mechanical issues.”
All the 49 passengers and 5 crew members aboard the flight disembarked safely.
There were no injuries reported.
The Fly 540 flight 5Y - CGH was enroute to Wilson Airport in Nairobi from Lodwar.
The airline said in a press release that the incident would cause delays in their flight schedule over the next few days.