SA Airways to cut routes in rescue plan
SEE ALSO :Ailing airlines stare at Sh20b in lossesSAA business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said that from February 29 the airline would end international routes to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola and Sao Paulo. Domestic flights to Cape Town will continue on a reduced basis, and SAA will cease operations to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, also from February 29. International services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra will be retained. "The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA’s business,” Matuson and Dongwana said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."The decisions and actions announced today are aimed at improving SAA’s balance sheet, creating a platform for a strong and sustainable airline and ensuring the company is more attractive for potential strategic equity partners." The rescue experts are due to publish a restructuring plan in late February that will be presented to creditors for approval.
SEE ALSO :South African Airways cancels flights in fight for survivalTheir statement said customers booked on any cancelled international routes would receive a full refund. Passengers on cancelled domestic flights will be accommodated on low-cost SAA subsidiary, Mango Airlines.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.