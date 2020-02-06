Nakuru slum that's paper rich but cash poor
The increase in land prices has been spurred by the construction of modern housing by private developers, which has helped spruce up the slums. Residents are itching to sell off their property and cash in on the boom. Further, the area has been listed among those to benefit from the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP), which is funded by the World Bank. County Executive for Housing, Infrastructure and Planning Francis Mwangi said the project could see the prices of the plots double or triple. "Bondeni slums is in a prime area and happens to be lucky to be among informal settlements set to benefit from the KUSP II," he said.
The first phase of KUSP saw the infrastructure in Kwa Rhonda slums elevated to that of a mid-level estate. Mr Mwangi said the involvement of the World Bank would help some residents acquire title deeds for their plots in a process that will involve surveyors and planners, before the final issuance of the documents.
